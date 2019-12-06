Boy Gets Support from His Entire Kindergarten Class at Heartwarming Adoption Hearing

Image zoom ABC 7

Sharing his special day with the class!

On Thursday, a Michigan boy named Michael was one of 36 children who were adopted as part of Kent County’s 23rd annual Adoption Day, according to ABC affiliate WZZM.

In an extra sweet show of support, Michael brought along all his kindergarten classmates, many of whom could be seen cheering him on by waving around multi-colored cut-out hearts attached to sticks from their seats.

Video from the heartwarming day, which was captured by WZZM and shared by KGO-TV, shows Michael — who looked dapper in a bow tie, vest and checkered shirt — with a big smile on his face throughout the proceedings.

Later on, Michael and his parents also took a group photo with the judge as well as the boy’s very special guests.

In honor of the holidays, there was one more VIP who got an invite to Michael’s hearing.

Among those present at the courthouse on Thursday was Santa Claus, who visited with each of the families celebrating an adoption, according to the television station.

Acknowledging the heartwarming moment on Twitter, the Michigan Supreme Court expressed their happiness for Michael in a sweet message.

“So glad he got to share his special day!” they wrote, including the hashtag “Adoption Equals Love.”

This article originally appeared on People.com.