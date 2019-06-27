Beth Chapman's Daughter Bonnie Speaks Out After Star's Death: 'Love You Forever Mom'

Image zoom Jason Merritt/Getty

Bonnie Chapman is mourning the death of her mother Beth Chapman.

The Dog the Bounty Hunter star, who was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017, died early Wednesday morning at age 51.

“Love you forever mom. You’ve got a halo now,” Bonnie, 20, tweeted after her father, Duane “Dog” Chapman, announced Beth’s death.

“I’ll never forget you, mama. You were such a strong woman, and you taught me to always be strong,” she continued. “You were strong for everyone, and you taught me it’s okay to let go.”

Bonnie also clapped back at Twitter trolls who were speaking negatively about the late star.

“For those talking s— about my mother after her death, shame on you. My mother was a person and doesn’t deserve to be degraded because of ANY of her or my father’s past,” she wrote. “My mother fought for women’s rights and was the kindest woman.”

The couple’s daughter also shared a sweet photo of her parents, and noted about her mother, “So thankful I got your beautiful smile.”

She added in a follow-up tweet, “I’d never thought I’d lose my mom at 20. I told her I thought she had a couple years left, but in her eyes she disagreed.”

One day prior, Bonnie shared a photo of her hand holding onto her mother’s hand as Beth rested in a hospital bed. “Love you,” she captioned the emotional image.

On Wednesday, Dog, 66, confirmed his wife’s death in a heartbreaking tweet.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain,” he wrote. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

A rep for the Chapmans told PEOPLE, “Beth died at 5:32 this morning, the same time she would wake up to go hiking Koko Head. The exact same time. She was surrounded by family and Dog was there, holding her hand.”

News of her death comes after Dog revealed that Beth was admitted to Hawaii’s Queen’s Medical Center on June 22. According to Hawaii News Now, she was placed in a medically-induced coma. In a statement to the outlet, her husband said both he and his family “humbly ask everyone to please pray for Beth.”

“It’s quite serious,” the family rep told PEOPLE at the time.

Beth and Dog starred in the hit A&E reality series Dog the Bounty Hunter for eight seasons until 2012. The couple was in the process of filming a new reality series for WGN America set to premiere in October, Dog’s Most Wanted, at the time of Beth’s passing.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic news that Beth Chapman lost her battle with cancer today,” WGN America said in a statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday. “She was an exceptional woman, fiercely loyal and passionate about her family and she was a true joy to work with. All of us at WGN America will miss her tremendously. Our thoughts and prayers are with Duane, her family, loved ones and millions of fans.”

In addition to Dog and Bonnie, Beth is survived by children: Cecily Chapman, Garry Chapman and Dominic Davis.