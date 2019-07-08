Archie's Big Day! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Has Christening at Queen's Private Chapel

Image zoom Chris Allerton/AFP/Getty Images

Baby Archie‘s christening was a royal family affair!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s son, born on May 6, had his christening on Saturday at Queen Elizabeth’s private chapel at Windsor Castle. The new parents chose the location because they “wanted an intimate, peaceful setting in a place with such a special connection to Her Majesty,” a royal source told PEOPLE. And the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not have to travel far from their Frogmore Cottage home, also on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The gathering was attended by around 25 close family members and friends, including her mother Doria Ragland as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton, who wore a pink Stella McCartney dress. Royal christenings are typically private, with only close family, friends and godparents in attendance.

As seen in a family portrait shared on Harry and Meghan’s Instagram account, Prince Charles and wife Camila, Duchess of Cornwall were also in attendance with Princess Diana’s sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes.

“This is a beautiful milestone and they are excited to share it as a family first and then with the world,” said the source of Harry and Meghan, who wore a white Dior dress to her son’s christening.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment,” they captioned their post on Instagram Saturday. “Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie.”

The private chapel is a deeply personal spot in Windsor Castle for the royal family. The room was created for Queen Victoria between 1840 and 1847. It was destroyed by the catastrophic Windsor fire in 1992 and rebuilt with modern updates in 1994.

The larger St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle was the site of Meghan and Harry’s May 2018 wedding. Prince Harry was also christened there in 1984.

Meghan was baptized into the Church of England in a secret ceremony about two months before her royal wedding at the Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace in London. The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby — who baptized Meghan and officiated the couple’s nuptials — performed Archie’s christening.

The timing follows closely to the christenings of Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s three children — Archie’s big cousins.

Prince George’s christening occurred in late October (more than three months after he was born) at the Chapel Royal in London’s St. James’s Palace. Princess Charlotte‘s was held two months after her birth at the St. Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk, on the grounds of the Queen’s Sandringham estate — and very close to William and Kate’s country home, Anmer Hall.

Prince Louis was christened at the same place as his older brother in July 2018, about three months after his world debut.

Meghan and Harry shared a recent glimpse of their son on Father’s Day, posting an Instagram photo of Archie peering at the camera from the arms of Prince Harry.

