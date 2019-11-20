Aldi Now Offers Free Alcohol Delivery Through the Holiday Season

Image zoom MATTHEW HORWOOD/GETTY IMAGES

The most wonderful time of the year just got even more wonderful thanks to Aldi. The grocer announced this morning it will now be offering alcohol delivery nationwide through Instacart. Since Aldi partnered with 2017, the grocer delivers to more than 10,000 zip codes around the country, all of which will receive this new feature—state and local laws permitting.

"The busy holiday season is fast approaching, making convenience more important than ever, and adding alcohol delivery to our online offerings is one more way Aldi saves you time," said Scott Patton, vice president of corporate buying for Aldi U.S., in a press release. "Our award-winning wines range from less than $5 for 90-point rated Evanta Malbec to $12 for premium offerings, such as 92-point rated Peaks & Tides Cabernet Sauvignon. You can have a bottle delivered to your doorstep in as fast as an hour."

Now if this news doesn't get you in the holiday spirit, Aldi is also offering free alcohol delivery through December 31. All you have to do is use the code "ALDIHOLIDAY19" at checkout. Just visit their site or check your Instacart app, enter your local Aldi store and search for beer and wine to add to your virtual basket to see if your store participates. Alcohol delivery will still be a perk of being an Aldi Instacart shopper when the new year begins, it just will no longer be free.

Just remember, you must be at least 21 years old to order alcohol, and you will have to enter your date of birth at checkout (along with presenting a valid government ID at the time of delivery to receive any alcoholic beverages from your Instacart order.

This article originally appeared on EatingWell.com.