A Christmas Prince 3! Klaus! All the Original Holiday Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix

‘Tis the season!

On Tuesday, Netflix announced a new list of holiday-themed titles coming to the streaming service — giving Christmastime lovers plenty of content to cuddle up and watch by the fire.

Aptly titled “It’s Beginning to Look a lot like Netflix,” 29 new movies and shows will premiere on the platform starting in November.

Here is everything fans can expect to see on Netflix:

Available November 1:

Holiday in the Wild: A recently separated Kate Conrad (Kristin Davis) embarks on a solo safari through Africa. When she meets a local pilot (Rob Low) she decides to extend her trip through Christmas and begins to fall in love with nature — and possibly a new man.

Christmas Break-In

Christmas Survival

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Holly Star

Santa Girl

The Christmas

Christmas in the Heartland

Image zoom Netflix

Available November 4:

A Holiday Engagement

Christmas Crush

Dear Santa

Available November 8:

Let It Snow: Based on the best-selling book by John Green, Maureen Johnson, and Lauren Myracle, a group of high school seniors lives change forever when a snowstorm hits and causes friendships and romances to collide — not to mention, there’s a stranded pop star, an epic party and a stolen keg.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2: Santa shaped cookies? Mint biscuits? The popular baking competition show is back with a holiday spin.

Image zoom Netflix

Available November 15:

Klaus: Starring, J.K. Simmons, Jason Schwartzman, Rashida Jones, Joan Cusack, the animated film follows a rejected postal academy student who is stationed on a frozen island above the Arctic Circle. When he slowly but surely starts making friends with some of the locals, Christmas cheer begins to spread around an otherwise drab town.

Available November 21:

The Knight Before Christmas: The film follows an English knight (Josh Whitehouse) who is transported from the medieval era to the present day by a process. As he works to seek out his true quest and fulfill his destiny, he finds himself falling for a caring high school Science teacher (Vanessa Hudgens) who is disillusioned by love.

Available November 22:

Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2: Bakers are put to the test when they are tasked with recreating some of the holiday season’s most complicated desserts.

Available November 26:

Super Monsters Save Christmas

True: Winter Wishes

Available November 28:

Merry Happy Whatever: The Quinn family Christmas is disrupted when youngest daughter Emmy (Bridgit Mendler) arrives home from L.A. with a new, musician boyfriend (Brent Morin). Patriarch Don (Dennis Quaid) does everything he can to maintain his Christmas cheer while dealing with the new boyfriend.

Image zoom Netflix

Available November 29:

Sugar Rush Christmas: Judges Hunter March, Candace Nelson and Adriano Zumbo will be joined by guest judges Tiffani Thiessen, Liza Koshy, Donal Skehan, Jeanine Mason, Amirah Kassem and Olympic Gold Medalist Meryl Davis come together to taste three rounds of treats over three rounds in the baking competition show.

Available December 1:

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish

Available December 2:

Team Kaylie: Part 2 (Holiday Episode)

Available December 5:

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby: The latest installment in the franchise follows the beloved Queen Amber (Rose McIver) and King Richard (Ben Lamb) as they prepare to take some time off from ruling Aldovia to get ready for the birth of their first child.

Available December 6:

Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas: Lucky and her friends go into the city to find a Christmas gift — but their journey back is disrupted by an unexpected avalanche.

Magic For Humans: Season 2 (Holiday Episode)

Available December 9:

A Family Reunion Christmas

Available December 30:

Alexa & Katie: Season 3 (Holiday Episode)

