2-Year-Old Virginia Boy Went to Bed at 1 a.m. and Was Gone the Next Morning, Mom Says

A 2-year-old Virginia boy is missing after his mother said she put him to bed and woke up to find him missing.

Noah Tomlin was reported missing Monday morning at 11:35 a.m. His mom said she last saw him when she put him to bed at 1 a.m., Hampton Police Chief Terry Sult said in a press conference.

He is believed to be wearing a white and green pajama shirt and diaper.

After Hampton police searched the Bayside Mobile Home Village, where Noah’s family lives, authorities called state and federal investigators for assistance.

“We’re turning over every stone,” Hampton Police Chief Terry Sult said. “We’re doing everything we can to bring this child home safely.”

Sult added, “We’re considering everything from the child just walking off — though, at 2 years old, probably not able to walk too far, all the way up to and including foul play.”

Noah’s parents are cooperating with police, according to Sult.

On Tuesday, a police spokesperson told the Daily Press investigators have “searched and re-searched” the neighborhood and the Chesapeake Bay shoreline.

“We’re going to be going through the neighborhood with a fine-toothed comb,” spokesperson Reginald Williams said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Hampton Police Department at 757-727-6111.