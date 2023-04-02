These 'Flattering' Swimsuits Are Best-Sellers for Postpartum—And They’re All Under $35

Spring is here and it’s time to get ready for warmer weather and family vacations. If you’ve just had a baby and are dying to get the family to the pool or beach but don’t want to spend a ton of money and literally have no time, we’ve rounded up some of the best-selling suits other postpartum parents swear by. Even if you hated shopping for swimsuits before having a baby, these top-rated suits will have you feeling ready to have some fun in the sun.

Cupshe Women’s One-Piece Swimsuit

This best-selling checkered V-neck one-piece is perfect for vintage-lovers. It’s very Marilyn Monroe, comes in a few different colors and offers lots of support and control. The ruched front creates a flattering silhouette and it has removable breast pads. According to one reviewer the suit is “breastfeeding-friendly” and “hides that pooch.” Another raved about the “nice material’ and revealed that she loved the suit so much she ordered another.

To buy: Cupshe Women’s One-Piece V-Neck $29.99; amazon.com

Pink Queen Bikini

This super wearable and fun bikini has over 13,000 five-star ratings, so you know it’s good. This “flattering” and “great quality” two-piece swimsuit has a high waist, tummy control, and ample top support. You can wear it strapless or use the tie it comes with for extra support and it comes in 34 super fun bright colors. “I was six months postpartum wearing this! I LOVE it!” wrote one thrilled customer, while another shared that she received “multiple compliments” while wearing this.

To buy: Pink Queen Bikini $17.99-$30.99; amazon.com

I2Crazy Women’s One Piece

This suit has nearly 10,000 five-star ratings, comes in a ton of fun, bright colors, and has a stunning high neck design covered by a piece of mesh that’s super flattering. There’s ruching in the torso area and a deep back, to give it a little something extra. The suit comes in sizes from Small to 3XL. One reviewer who just had a baby loved it so much that she ordered two. Another commented that the suit is a “perfect fit for my new post-baby body!” while someone else shared that it offered “excellent breast support.”

To buy: I2crazy Swimsuit $27.99-$29.99; amazon.com

Cupshe Women’s High Waist Bikini

This best-selling high-waisted suit is beloved by hundreds of postpartum parents—and for good reason. Multiple reviewers wrote about how it had great tummy control, and is machine washable. It comes in cute floral and animal prints and has tied, adjustable shoulder straps—perfect for a nursing parent. One mom of two was obsessed with her suit and says she hasn’t worn a two-piece since she was 17 adding, “even sitting down, it hides that mom pooch—total win for me!”

To buy: CupsheWomen’s High Waist Bikini $29.99-$32.99; amazon.com

Ekouaer One Piece

This stunning floral bathing suit has adjustable halter straps and a fun lace up back, and comes in a variety of prints and solid colors. One mom revealed that since having her baby two years ago, this swimsuit helps her “feel confident.” Another mom of two praised the suit for minimizing her “C-section shelf.”

To buy: Ekouaer One-Piece Swimsuit $19.99-$28.99; amazon.com

Omkagi Women’s Ruffle Suit

This suit offers the comfort of a two-piece but it looks like a one-piece. The top and bottom can be mixed and matched with other suits you have and the ruffled top has a scoop neck with removable pads. The bottom is ruched with a high waist making it especially flattering for postpartum parents. “This bathing suit is so perfect for my post-baby body! It covers all the belly, but still looks flattering,” wrote one Amazon shopper.

To buy: Omkagi Women’s Ruffle Tankini $24.99-$31.99; amazon.com

Smismivo Control Top Suit

This best-selling retro one-piece has nearly 19,000 five-star ratings—and it’s easy to see why so many people love it. This super flattering halter suit has a fully ruched torso and removable push-up bra pads to really help people feel their best. It’s available in 23 colors and patterns and comes in sizes ranging from Small to 5XL-Plus. Amazon shoppers rave that it’s “flattering,” “gorgeous,” and “does wonders for a bit of a rounded tummy.” One parent who wore it two months after having a baby revealed she felt like a “supermodel” thanks to the flattering ruching and design.

To buy: Smismivo Halter Suit $30.99-$34.99; amazon.com

Haivido V-Neck

Another parent-loved buy, this slimming suit smooths out your whole body without any discomfort. The soft cups are wire-free yet offer great support and there are adjustable straps to ensure everyone gets their best fit. There are lots of sizes and colors to choose from and one buyer said the suit offers “perfect support and fit for post-pregnancy.” “This suit is amazing,” raved another parent of two. “ The neckline is super flattering… I felt very confident wearing it even without a cover-up.”

To buy: Haivido V-Neck $26.99; amazon.com

Cocoship One-Piece

This popular pin-up style halter swimsuit comes in some stunning vintage prints like red with white polka dots and it has such a flattering fit with its adjustable straps and a ruched bottom. One thing to note is that this swimsuit does have underwire which can offer additional support. One parent who described the suit as “cute and flattering” raved that it also hid her “c-section pooch.”

To buy: Cocoship One Piece $27.99; amazon.com

Cromi High-Neck Swimsuit

This best-selling tummy control suit comes in 16 different colors and prints, and has a lower-cut top that’s hidden behind some mesh fabric with a high neck. It has wire-free soft cups, a flattering ruching along the torso, and is made of a four-way stretch fabric that helps smooth the abdomen area. “I get so many compliments in this suit,” wrote one happy parent shopper who also revealed they own four of these.

To buy: Cromi High-Neck Swimsuit $24.99; amazon.com