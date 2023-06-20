Parents Get Real With Child's Birthday Party Invite—And We Are Fully On Board With It

The amount of times I have wanted to cry over my son’s upcoming 5th birthday party is just plain humiliating. I’m not upset because I’m aiming to throw the most over-the-top celebration since the last time a Kardashian kid had a birthday. No—my goal all along has been to keep the party low-key, with some cake, pizza, and kids splashing around in our backyard pool.

The problem is it’s summertime, and getting more than two kids to come to the party whose families are in town on any given day, at the same time, is nearly impossible. I already moved the party once because only one of my son’s friends didn’t cancel at the last minute (their reasons were completely understandable, with one family having a family conflict, and another realizing she had a long-standing appointment at the same time).

In any case, now I have three of his classmates coming to the house for "take two" of this party—and I’ll be praying that at least two show up. Meanwhile, I’m working my butt off underselling the party to the birthday boy, so he doesn’t end up disappointed. I feel terrible and wish I hadn’t even told him we could have a party in the first place.

My struggle planning a party for a child who, let’s face it, isn’t even old enough to wipe his own bum (at least not that well), is what immediately drew me to the viral TikTok of a mom whose child brought home what has to be the most relatable kids’ birthday party invitation of all time.

It seems the parents who created the invite were dealing with their own set of challenges in planning their little one’s birthday soiree, and now I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart for keeping it so real—since the sleepless nights I’ve endured over my son’s party are no joke.

The mom who shared the invite to the party that will be “brought to you by Pinterest fails and the Dollar Store” posts content on TikTok using the handle @not.just.nat. The creator, Natalie LeClaire, reads the entire invite in her short video, going on to share that the parents caution attendees to calibrate their expectations appropriately.

The theme for the 5-year-old’s party will be “unicorns,” “rainbows,” and “maybe bats,” as well as “Minnie,” “princesses,” and “dancing lights,” and guests are requested to “dress accordingly.” The party may be inside—or kids can go in the pool if they decided the original plan for the get-together “sucks.”

“If you would like to drop off and run, we support that entirely,” the invitation goes on to specify, adding if parents decide to stay for the festivities, they’ll have access to “adult juice” and won’t be asked to help with birthday party tasks like doling out cake slices to hoards of hungry kids.

Upon finishing narrating every detail of the world’s most honest birthday invitation, LeClaire happily informed her followers that she would be RSVPing "yes" for this party since she was pretty sure she’d found her type of people. That’s when more than 3,000 comments poured in, with throngs of folks wondering if they too could RSVP for this party and see how it turned out.

One commenter notably joked, “They said the quiet part out loud” about what we all think about kids’ birthday parties in our heads. Everyone agreed this is the kind of birthday party we all need, instead of the outlandish fiestas some parents throw.

I mean, once, my daughter was invited to a weekend at SeaWorld for her friend’s birthday—she was 7. To be fair, I’m sure that family was also just trying to do what I’m attempting for my son, and just make her kid happy. That’s what we’re all trying to do, right? Even if sometimes, it can feel as though as parents, we’re competing against one another to pull off the best, most Instagram-worth party the world has ever seen.

If we could all just be as real as the parents from the viral TikTok, wouldn’t it take the pressure off? Like, what if my son’s invitation said, “Please come because I’m afraid no one will show up and I’ll disappoint my son on his birthday.”

Or instead of show-offy invitations to extravagant parties (like the one that whisked my 9-year-old off to a day of shopping with her friends—via limo), the parents could have sent a text that read, “We didn’t have a party for two years because of COVID-19 so this is our way of trying to make up for that.” (They later told me that was the case).



In a world of photo filters, social media perfect lives, and the constant pressure to compare ourselves to others, any time we can keep it real is a good thing. Being super honest about something as seemingly high-stakes as a kid’s party feels almost like subtle resistance against this perfect parenting ideal that absolutely no one is pulling off—no matter what their Instagram says.

As for my son’s party, I already know it won’t be perfect. There will be a cake (Super Mario Bros. themed as requested), pizza, juice boxes, and, fingers crossed, a few kids who can swim with the birthday boy and help him blow out his candles. Either way, I know I’ll be making the biggest deal ever out of my big boy’s special day.

Meanwhile, in the back of my head, I’ll be thinking about all the other parents out there who are stressing over their kids’ birthdays. I stand with you in solidarity and raise a glass of “adult juice” in your honor.

Here’s to being more transparent about how dang hard it is, with a special nod to the parents who, in the process of urging attendees at their child’s party to lower their expectations, maybe gave all of us permission to just do our best, and not necessarily the best ever.

