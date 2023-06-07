My Kids Go to Overnight Summer Camp Almost Every Year—And These Are Our Must-Packs

Summer camp is an exciting and memorable experience for children of all ages. It's a time when they can make new friends, learn new skills, and have fun in the great outdoors. My children have been attending summer camps from a very young age, and every year, we try to plan a few weeks around activities they enjoy. From overnight camps at our local park district to multi-week adventures in different states, my kids have done it all.

However, preparing for summer camp can be daunting. One of the most important aspects of getting ready is packing the right gear. Choosing the right items to bring can make all the difference in ensuring a successful and enjoyable experience for your child. As my kids have gotten older, our camp goals have changed, but these staples still make it to my summer camp packing list when it's time to plan their adventures.

REI Co-op 3-in-1 Camping Bundle

When my daughter went for a five-week conservation corps summer camp a couple of years ago, we were on the lookout for a camping bundle that included a tent, sleeping bag, and sleeping pad since we were not sure where the team would camp. I wish we had access to this REI Co-op Trailmade 2 Backpacking Bundle back then because it takes the guesswork out of figuring out which products to buy. The bundle includes all three core items for any outdoor-themed summer camp—a tent, sleeping bag, and sleeping pad.

Mountain Hardwear Sleeping Bag

In most cases, overnight summer camps provide bedding options which can include cabin-style communal housing or even larger family-style tents that are shared by two to three kids. But my kids always prefer taking their sleeping bags just for additional comfort and personal hygiene. We love Mountain Hardwear sleeping bags because of their wide variety of temperature ratings that range from 30 degrees Fahrenheit to 0 degrees Fahrenheit which work for different weathers.

Trail Shoes From Hoka And Altra

While the type of shoes varies greatly on the type of activities the kids will be doing during summer camp, an all-terrain shoe is going to be a safe bet. The Speedgoat 5 Youth from Hoka is built along the same lines as Hoka’s original trail shoes, with a woven mesh upper and durable lugs on the sole. This makes the shoe breathable no matter the weather and provides great traction for any terrain. The youth model also features a quick-toggle lace system, for easy on-and-off usage.

If you want a more traditional hiking shoe, the Altra Women's Lone Peak All-WTHR Mid 2 is a great option. It has a balanced cushioning platform that places the heel and the front of the foot the same distance from the ground. This means the impact of the stride is balanced evenly, no matter the severity of the terrain. The multi-directional lug patterns on the soles give a stronger grip on the ground, especially when the trail or track is uneven. The high ankle fitting is perfect for teens who go traipsing around in the backcountry. Plus the two gender-neutral colors mean they can easily be shared among siblings who happen to have the same shoe size, a more economical option for us parents.

Hydration

As a mom of two active teens, one of the main things I worry about when my kids head out for summer camp is hydration. This CamelBak hydration reservoir is perfect for summer camp days. It stores up to 1.5 liters of water and also has zippered compartments to store layers and essentials. Perhaps my favorites are the reflective strips and a safety whistle to make kids easy to spot on the trail.

For my older teen, who prefers to carry a traditional water bottle, the vacuum-insulated, leakproof water bottle from MiiR is her go-to. The wide mouth makes it easy to refill from most water fountains without much spillage. It is also made of stainless steel and comes in 12 fun colors.

Clothes

Packing clothes for summer camp is one of the hardest parts of the whole experience. As a parent, I want to send them off with functional, comfortable, and multi-purpose clothing that is easy to maintain, but also stylish enough for picky tweens and teens. The Salt Life Tectonic Long Sleeve Mesh Performance Hoodie is lightweight, moisture-wicking, and has a UV 30+ rating which makes it ideal for summer weather. I paired it with the Salt Life Juno Jogger Pant, which has a drawstring closure, front slant pockets, and cuffed hems and is made from moisture-wicking fabric. I round it off with rain gear like the Cotopaxi Teca Windbreaker, which is weather-resistant and made from repurposed ripstop nylon. It has a large front pocket, a front flap pocket as well as an internal device pocket. This half-zip windbreaker is also packable—it folds into the internal pocket for easy storage.

Cotopaxi Dimi 12L Del Dia Kids Daypack

Of course, as most kids will tell you, you can't go camping without a good backpack (where else will you put all those snacks and cool rocks?). I like Cotopaxi's Dimi Del Dia backpack, which is a fun and bright pack built for adventuring. It is made from 100 percent recycled fabric scraps, so every bag is a one-of-a-kind piece. It has two water bottle side pockets, a front accessory pocket, an interior sleeve within the main compartment, and a padded breathable back panel.

Blitzu Led Headlamp

A good headlamp is another essential for kids away at summer camp. It helps them navigate outdoors for any nocturnal adventures looking for night creatures or listening to ghost stories by the campfire. The Blitzu Led Headlamp is lightweight with a compact modern design and provides hands-free bright lighting. Kids can tuck it into their backpacks or side pockets for easy access.

Food

While most summer camp programs offer meals for the kids, I found that sending some extras is always a good idea. I love including clean fuel options that are not only healthy but also taste amazing. My kids are big breakfast lovers, so the Holos Organic Overnight Muesli is perfect for them. It comes in many delicious flavors like Chai, Apple Cinnamon, and is gluten-free with 20 grams of plant proteins, high fibers, probiotics, vitamins, and minerals—in short, all the good stuff that they need to keep going during the day. All you need to do is add water or milk of choice the night before for a delicious breakfast option in the morning or anytime during the day.

I also include hydration supplements from DripDrop that offer fast relief from dehydration and provide all the necessary electrolytes. I particularly love the fact that they have three times the electrolytes and half the amount of sugar as normal sports drinks. Plus, the individual packaging makes them easy to transport.

