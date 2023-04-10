It’s National Robotics Week and to celebrate, Amazon has several coding robots, buildable kits, and more on sale to help foster your kid’s interest in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) through play.

Whether you have a child that’s already interested in STEM ideas or want to encourage them to use their brain in different ways, there’s something here for every future scientist and engineer.

13-in-1 Solar Power Robots Creation Toy

Amazon

The 13-in-1 Solar Robot Kit is a fantastic educational and creative toy that encourages children to learn through play. With its step-by-step user manual, kids can build 13 different types of robots by disassembling and reassembling the parts—and it’s 40 percent off right now with an additional $5 off coupon making it even more of a steal!

To buy: 13-in-1 Solar Power Robots Creation Toy $23.99 + extra $5 off coupon (was $39.99); amazon.com

Design & Drill Robot Take Apart Toy

Amazon

This hands-on DIY robot kit lets kids get creative with construction play as they build and customize their robot using the kid-friendly screwdriver and colorful bolts. The robot introduces the basics of engineering in an easily accessible way.

To buy: Design & Drill Robot Take Apart Toy $12.59 (was $14.99); amazon.com

Wonder Workshop Dash Coding Robot

Amazon

This robot is perfect for kids six and up, allowing them to use voice commands and free downloadable apps that encourage them to use their imagination while encouraging their love of STEM. This toy introduces topics such as conditions, events, loops, and sequences.

To buy: Wonder Workshop Dash – Coding Robot for Kids $149.95 (was $179.99); amazon.com

Intelligent Programmable Robot with Infrared Controller

Amazon

With the ability to sing, dance, walk, slide, and interact, this STEM robot will encourage kids to delve into their curiosities and develop their understanding of how robots work. This toy is also programmable, allowing the robot to make 50 different actions all driven by the child's choices.

To buy: Intelligent Programmable Robot with Infrared Controller $27.99 + additional 5% off coupon (was $39.99); amazon.com

Miko AI-Powered Smart Robot for Kids

Amazon

Miko is an AI-powered robot with many features, including emotional intelligence that depicts emotions, empathy, and curiosities. Unlike older-style robots, Miko learns and retains details, making it a fun gift for a curious kid between the ages of six and 12. “This really is a great innovative product for young children,” one reviewer shared—and it's 33 percent off this week.

To buy: Miko AI-Powered Smart Robot for Kids $199 (was $299); amazon.com

Hamourd Robot Toys

Amazon

With a best-selling status on Amazon, the currently double-discounted Hamourt Robot Toy is ideal for kids over the age of four who will be able to easily navigate the controls on the remote. This STEM robot can do a 360-degree spin while it dances and has been programmed to sing several different songs, engaging kids and keeping them entertained well past the time it takes you do finish your morning coffee.

To buy: Hamourd Robot Toys $28.99 + extra 10% off coupon (was $39.99); amazon.com

Giggleway Electric Motor Robotic Science Kits

Amazon

Another Amazon’s Choice, this STEM kit is ideal for kids over eight years old who are curious about engineering—and over 50 percent off right now. With three sets of parts included in this kit, it encourages kids to build their robot, reptile, car, or whatever else their imagination can come up with. “My sons, 8 and 6, were able to complete the projects with minimal assistance,” one parent shared in a review.

To buy: Giggleway Electric Motor Robotic Science Kits $22.99 (was $48.99); amazon.com

Sillbird STEM 12-in-1 Education Solar Robot Toy

Amazon

Securing the top spot as an Amazon Best-Seller in Solar Power Kits, this toy features 190 easy-to-build pieces and a step-by-step guide for putting together each of the robots, which can transform into 12 different designs. Once your kiddo masters the first set of designs, they can take it apart and reassemble it with more complexity.

To buy: Sillbird STEM 12-in-1 Education Solar Robot Toy $24.99 (was $39.99); amazon.com

98K Kids Robot Toy

Amazon

This robot performs various functions—it has voice control, sings, dances, talks, and its smart technology makes it fully interactive making it perfect for kids three years old and up. In one review, a parent said, “This robot quickly became my three-year-old's favorite toy... Once you turn it on, the led light will light up and start talking with you and singing songs.”

To buy: 98K Kids Robot Toy $29.99 (was $49.99); amazon.com

Butterfly Edufields Electronics & Robotics Science Kit

Amazon

Designed for kids over 12 years old, the Butterfly Science Kit comes with easy-to-read manuals allowing kids to follow along while they put together their design. While doing so, they’ll learn all about how motors, wheels, cables, sensors, and processors all work together to put motion into their design. This would make a great birthday gift for a tween that's super into building things.

To buy: Butterfly Edufields Electronics & Robotics Science Kit $117.99 (was $139.99); amazon.com

