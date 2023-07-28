I’m a millennial mom that’s all about creating the right foundation for my daughter’s academic career. Granted, she’s only five, but I know that the early years are critical. If kids don’t love school or learning right now, it’s hard to turn that tide as they get older. So, naturally her father and I put a lot of focus on her preschool education—and thankfully she’s knocking it out of the park according to the parent teacher meetings we’ve attended. Now that preschool is over and she’s headed into kindergarten this fall, I’m excited to see how she progresses.

As great as school can be, I don’t just leave her education to chance. I also make sure that she has plenty of enriching opportunities at home. Yes, this includes things like having actual teaching time. At her age, I like to let playtime guide her learning, so I focus on providing her with STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) and STEM toys that create learning opportunities without the rigidity of a traditional learning environment. Here are some of the top picks I’ve found that are major hits with my 5-year-old.

Fisher-Price Farm-to-Market Stand

Walmart

This was a gift my sister got my daughter when she was around two, but it’s still rocking in our house. I love this because it teaches counting and differentiating objects. This adorable farmer’s market stand comes with carrots, tomatoes, pea pods, and lettuce and includes shopping packs, two “troll bucks” and a market that converts into a growing stand. So, not only does my daughter learn to count and manage transactions (I think she overcharges for the tomatoes), but it also encourages her to learn about agriculture, which technically can fall under engineering.

To buy: Fisher-Price Farm-to-Market Stand, $44; walmart.com

Melissa & Doug Slice & Stack Sandwich Counter

Target



Children learn through pretend play, and this little sandwich shop from Melissa & Doug checks off a ton of boxes. Beyond the cuteness factor, it’s incredibly educational. It comes with a how-to card which includes a bunch of tutorials for various combinations of sandwiches since the “customer” can select from three different types of cheeses, three types of meats, and a wide array of toppings.

There’s even a reward card to keep track of how many sandwiches you’ve bought, and a drink dispenser on the other side. I’m a repeat customer and have earned plenty of free sandwiches over the years. This toy even teaches hygiene since you have to “wrap” the sandwich in the wrapper and use the tongs to grab the fillings for the sandwich.

To buy: Melissa & Doug Slice & Stack Sandwich Counter, $55; target.com

Doc Mcstuffins Toy Hospital Doctor’s Bag Set

Amazon

My daughter is a huge Doc McStuffins fan, so, this Doc McStuffins Doctor’s Bag Set is a staple in her playtime routine and I’ve had more check-ups than I can count. I love that this play set helps to prompt conversations about medical equipment and what they do.





To buy: Doc McStuffins Toy Hospital Doctor’s Bag Set, $20 (was $22); amazon.com

Plus-Plus Building Toy

Target



It doesn’t get any more STEAM-relevant than building blocks. Ever since my daughter was a baby, she’s been drawn to blocks and building bricks. The Plus Plus pieces are definitely for the older preschooler set, as they’re incredibly tiny and will require some fine motor skills (in addition to the maturity to not put them in their mouths.)

My child likes to sort them, as well as use them to create “rugs” in the different rooms of her Gabby’s Dollhouse. She also just enjoys creating impossibly high structures and seeing how tall they can get before they fall over—just like a real-life engineer.

To buy: Plus-Plus 240-Piece Building Toy, $30 target.com

Adventure Planet Saturn V Plush Rocket

Amazon

My daughter loves space, so, when I saw this Saturn V Plush Rocket at the Museum of Flight in Tukwila, Washington, I knew she needed it. It’s been loved hard over the years and is just as battle weary as some of the real rockets get, thanks to tons of imaginative play. She loves to pretend to launch it, and she asks us questions about rocket launches, Star Trek warp speed and everything else. Who knows, we may have a future astronaut on our hands?

To buy: Adventure Planet Saturn V Plush Rocket, $20 amazon.com

Dazmers Water Beads Sensory Toys Set

Amazon

I’ll be the first to admit that I don’t drag this toy out as often as the other ones, only because it requires more setup. Anyone who’s prepped water beads knows that they take time to grow to their full size, but once I finally get around to setting it all up, my daughter and her friends can play with them for hours. I love that this tactile toy pushes her observational skills as she looks for hidden objects in the beads. Just be warned you may have to re-purchase these time and again as beads inevitable get lost.

To buy: Dazmers Water Beads Sensory Toys Set, $29; amazon.com

LeapFrog Blue’s Clues and You! Handy Dandy Clue Tracker

Amazon

Blue’s Clues is back and this Handy Dandy Clue Tracker comes with eight double-sided learning blocks that can also be used with LeapFrog’s Leap Builders sets, and vice versa. This means you can put the alphabet blocks into the clue tracker and it will trigger the device to read them.

The goal is to figure out the clues by following the prompts as Josh guides you through the questions. While it’s rated for kids as young as two, I’d say that the three to four range is where they really start to flex their problem-solving and listening skills.

To buy: LeapFrog Blue’s Clues and You! Handy Dandy Clue Tracker, $18; amazon.com

Magna-Tiles Clear Colors 74-Piece Set

Target

Did I mention that my daughter loves to build things? These Magna-Tiles are one of her go-to toys when she has free play time. She has a thing for rainbows so the colorful tiles are perfect for all of the rainbow structures she likes to create. I love that the Magna-Tiles get her into problem-solving mode as she figures out how to create a more durable structure that won’t topple from the weight of the tiles. Thanks to this beloved STEM toy, we’ve even had chats about something not being “structurally sound.”

To buy: Magna-Tiles Clear Colors 74-Piece Set, $100; target.com

Amy & Benton Piano Toy

Amazon

The “A” in STEAM stands for “arts" and this is a musical toy that’s still going strong in our household. Research has long shown that children that play an instrument historically perform better in school, so we definitely wanted our child to explore her musical interests. This little toy piano might look basic, but it’s anything but. It also comes with presets, a working microphone, and you can even use an auxiliary cable to line-in your favorite MP3 tunes. Pro tip: invest in good rechargeable batteries and you’ll only need to swap or recharge them every six months.

To buy: Amy & Benton Piano Toy, $23 with on-site coupon (was $44); amazon.com

Arteza Kids Fantasy Painting Kit

Amazon

Yes, I’m that parent that’s constantly buying canvases and tons of paint supplies so my daughter and I can do arts and crafts together. I love the canvas Arteza Kids Fantasy Painting Kits that are super easy to use. My daughter is still working on painting with precision, but it’s a fun way to express her creativity and she feels very proud when I put her canvases up on the walls for people to see.

To buy: Arteza Kids Fantasy Painting Kit, $22 with on-site coupon (was $27); amazon.com