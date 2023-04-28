Montana Aims for Total TikTok Ban—How States Are Cracking Down on Social Media

It feels like our children are getting access to social media and technology at a younger and younger age. I will be the first to admit my 2-year-old can already navigate her way to YouTube Kids on most of the devices in our home.

But by now, most adults have seen the research that shows the effects social media has on children. According to the Pew Research Center, 36% of teenagers say they spend too much time on social media. When they were asked about giving up social media, 54% said it would be at least somewhat hard to give it up. YouTube and TikTok were among the top-used social media apps. Social media use is linked to bullying, the spreading of rumors, peer pressure, and an unrealistic view of other people's lives.

Because of this, several states are enacting laws that aim to protect minors from the dangers of social media. Montana is actively working to become the first state to ban TikTok—for everyone—on a statewide level. While states are working to get bills passed, it ultimately falls into the hands of parents and guardians to ensure our children are monitored while using social media. Easier said than done.

State Laws Restricting Social Media

In early April, Montana lawmakers passed a bill that would make their state the first to totally ban TikTok. Under the law, app stores or TikTok could be fined $10,000 a day for each time someone accesses the platform, is offered the ability to access it, or downloads the app. The Governor is now asking lawmakers to take that ban even further, to even more social media platforms.

Other states have instituted age restrictions on social media. In March, Utah's Governor signed a bill that prohibits apps such as Tiktok and Instagram from allowing minors to create an account on their platform without the explicit consent of a parent or guardian. The law also requires these social networks to give parents in the state access to posts, messages, and responses.

Following Utah, Arkansas became the second state to restrict the use of social media by minors, requiring the networks to give third-party vendors access to perform age verification checks on minors.

To date, the federal government hasn't been successful in passing any type of social media laws. But that may change. On April 25, a bipartisan group of Senators introduced a bill that would restrict children under 13 from using these apps altogether. Does it have a chance to pass? Maybe. Senators from both sides of the aisle are working together on this bill.

As with any of these laws and restrictions, we all know who the responsibility is going to fall to: The parents or caregivers. "So many parents are at a disadvantage when it comes to their tech acumen versus their child's tech acumen," says Titania Jordan, the chief parent officer at Bark Technologies. "It's one thing if your child enters their real birthdate into these platforms. But most kids are not putting their real age and their real birthdate."

The federal bill would also limit the information used by social media algorithms to power their recommendations when the account belongs to a child aged 13-17. Jordan admits most children are aging themselves up when using these apps to circumvent the current limitations the apps have in place.

States That Ban TikTok on Government Devices

Earlier this year, President Biden banned the use of TikTok on government-issued devices (with some exceptions). As of the publication date, the popular app is banned on government devices in the majority of states. There are currently 35 states with total or partial bans in place. About a dozen other states are considering legislation. There are just five states with nothing in the works.