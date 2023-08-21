Rachel Zegler’s Approach to ‘Snow White’ Causes Controversy—But I’m Here for a New Narrative

When bedtime rolls around in my home, nine times out of ten my 4-year-old daughter requests a story about a Disney princess. I don’t discourage her.

While Disney princess culture has received rightful criticism for telling heteronormative stories of damsels in distress and their male saviors (all while perpetuating an unattainable wide-eyed, nipped-waist beauty standard), I can still see the value in the characters and stories she loves so much.

I see Belle’s intellectual curiosity, Jasmine’s independence, Cinderella’s enduring kindness, Mulan’s bravery and commitment to family. So if my little girl wants to watch princess movies, wear clothing emblazoned with their likenesses, and even sleep on Disney princess sheets, that’s just fine with me.

But at the same time, I find myself thinking on the fly every time I read her favorite bedtime stories. I omit the word “ugly” when reading about Cinderella’s stepsisters. I fudge timelines so as not to normalize the idea of two characters falling in love at first sight and getting married the very next day. And I always, always skip over references to kissing an unconscious princess—my children should never think nonconsensual kisses are acceptable, let alone life-saving elixirs or symbols of true love.

That’s why, when Rachel Zegler drew criticism for her comments about the upcoming Snow White adaptation in which she will star, I found myself siding, at least in part, with the actress, who spoke of the remake’s “modern edge”.

Zegler spoke of wanting to bring the film’s new adaption into 2023, which is hardly a controversial idea—especially when you consider that Snow White is, arguably, the Disney story most in need of a more feminist take. While other Disney princesses feel like fully fleshed-out characters, Snow White comes across like a symbol within her own story, with no real agency over her outcomes. The particulars of the story, and the way it unfolds, could certainly benefit from some rethinking.

In this remake, I want to see more about Snow White beyond her physical beauty. I want her to drive the action in her own story. I don’t necessarily want to see her love story omitted entirely, I just want to see it unfold in a way that feels more authentic. And I definitely don’t want to see her brought back to life by a kiss from a stranger. What message does it send our children when we let them watch a man kiss an unconscious woman—and frame it as a gallant gesture?

Does that mean fully deprioritizing Snow White’s happily ever after? I don’t think it has to, but Zegler doesn’t quite seem to see it that way. Her comments indicate that the right way to re-do Snow White involves a radical change to the whole storyline, which may not even involve a love story between the titular character and the prince (who, when you think about it, also feels like a mere symbol within the story—I mean, he doesn’t even have a name!).

“I just mean that it’s no longer 1937,” says Zegler of the film’s new direction. “We absolutely wrote a Snow White that ... she’s not going to be saved by the prince, and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love; she’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be.”

Here’s where I find myself disagreeing a little bit with Zegler’s comments, which do feel a bit steeped in girl boss culture, as this viral TikTok points out. It’s not anti-feminist to want a love story and a family or to not dream of being a business leader, after all. And while some people think feminism has to involve a full pendulum swing away from gender stereotypes, the reality is there’s room for women to define their own choices. Those choices are actually what feminism is all about.

We can embrace remakes like the brilliant live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, which includes a love story but fleshes out the path to get there. It shows Ariel and Prince Eric getting to know each other even though the mermaid loses her voice. It shows her choosing to give up her voice for a taste of human life, and it shows her fight to get that voice back.

In the live-action reboot of Aladdin, Princess Jasmine belts out “Speechless”, one of the most powerful feminist anthems I’ve heard. In these remakes, the journey to happily ever after feels so much more nuanced and their heroines have some ownership over their stories. That’s what I want my children to see.

In my opinion, the right approach falls somewhere between the old way of writing Disney princess stories and a full dismantling of them, which some criticisms seem to suggest. As a mother, I see the stories my children consume as opportunities for them to learn about the world around them.

I’m okay with them leaning into the whimsy of fairy tales. I’m okay with them viewing romantic love as a path to happily ever after. I’m okay with them embracing things that feel traditionally girly. Because isn’t telling kids that all the things they enjoy are deeply flawed actually more harmful than letting them love what they love? Aren’t we better-serving kids if we tweak what needs to be tweaked, focusing instead on showing what healthy love ought to look like instead of nixing those stories entirely?

I don’t know what a perfect retelling of Snow White, adapted to better serve its young audiences, yet still faithful to the original, looks like. But here’s what I do know: The level of pushback Zegler is facing is a prime example of how not to do feminism. The level of vitriol being thrown her way on social media is so unwarranted…yet so infuriatingly common when it comes to the treatment of women and girls, especially women and girls of color.

The backlash feels rooted in both misogyny and racism. After all, we know a lot of people were unhappy that the “fairest” princess will be portrayed by a Latina actress, just as they were outraged that a Black actress was cast to lead The Little Mermaid’s live-action treatment. Those critics will take any opportunity to tear down the incredibly talented actress, who just seems committed to sharing a narrative that promotes her character’s agency.

As a mom, I appreciate these efforts, even if I don’t agree with every single aspect of Zegler’s take—and I hope that when this remake comes out in theaters, I’ll be able to watch it alongside my children without worrying about the type of messages they’re receiving.