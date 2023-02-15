There was mayhem in my house when I told my 8-year-old daughter that both Frozen AND Toy Story were each getting another sequel. I was excited, not only because she was ecstatic but also because it was a monumental—even milestone—family event when we saw Frozen 2 and Toy Story 4 in theaters. I know that in 20 years or so, my daughter will excitedly sit her children down to watch the complete set of both movies while regaling them with stories of dressing up like Elsa or holding her Woody and Bo Peep dolls tight during repeated viewings.

The sequels may seem like overkill to some or unnecessary to others—but I embrace them and in some ways, feel a little envious that they'll even exist. Frozen 3 and Toy Story 5 allow the characters and stories to live on, to grow up with their core audiences and adapt to the times, making way for new generations to claim them as their own.

I've slowly started showing my daughter the movies from my childhood that have a permanent place in my heart. Most didn't live on with sequels or reboots. One on hand, I can't imagine anything ever topping these perfect works of nostalgic art. But on the other, some of these films do show their age today, making it hard for my daughter—the epitome of the YouTube/TikTok/digital era kid—to truly appreciate them. So, here are six throwback movies that I propose this generation is ready for with a sequel, reboot, or remake!

Goonies

"Hey...you...guys!!!" In a world with so much heaviness, it's time to bring back a good old-fashioned adventure flick. I remember wondering if there was a treasure map hidden in my attic and wishing I had a group of misfit friends that committed to helping each other, no matter what the circumstances. I always thought Chunk and Sloth deserved a spin-off. There aren't many movies that make you laugh, remind you of the importance of friendship and family (and friends that become family), and teach you that Goonies never say die!

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

I'm not one to advocate lying to your parents (or a whole community for that matter) or skipping school. Or stealing your parents' car. But I am a big fan of friendship, sibling rivalry, and finding your place in this crazy world. The thing about Ferris Bueller is he's such a likable character without trying that hard. The story would be much different in 2023 with, you know, the internet and social media catching Ferris in his web of lies in three seconds flat. But wouldn't it be fun to meet Ferris as an adult—trying to outsmart his own kid?

Clueless

As if anyone could ever replace the dynamic duo that was Cher and Dionne, effortlessly played by Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash. But here's the deal—kids today are still rollin' with their homies, figuring out who their true friends are, and experiencing first love. And that '90s fashion just keeps on making come back after come back, making Cher's closet a "classic" dating all the way back to 1995. Hey Hollywood: the recent Super Bowl ad featuring Silverstone and Elisa Donovan as Amber was one of the most popular during the big game.

The Breakfast Club

I've rewatched this classic Brat Pack film many times since my youth and can say that it still holds up. The issues it touches on—bullying, peer pressure, mental health struggles, domestic violence—sadly haven't gone away. If anything, they're more prevalent and need a voice more than ever. Everyone—even adults—can still identify as a brain, an athlete, a basket case, a princess, or a criminal. (But hopefully not a criminal!)

E.T. the Extraterrestrial

The original is perfect. But what would happen if E.T. came to visit Elliot in 2023 and met his kids? And Gerty's kids? And they rode flying hoverboards and used an app to phone home? I'm just saying, it's something to think about....

Troop Beverly Hills

This is a movie that is simply BEGGING for a sequel, reboot or redo. The Girl Scouts are still going strong, and I could just see the 2023 version of Phyllis Nefler. She's definitely a former Real Housewife of Beverly Hills. And today's Velda Plendor? Definitely a former contestant on Survivor or Big Brother, known for playing dirty and getting away with it—until her troop goes head to head with Beverly Hills! Oh yes, what a thrill!

