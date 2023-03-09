My Family Uses This This Best-Selling Ice Maker 24/7, and It Just Went on Sale

My family is a family of ice chewers. My kids are crunching through what appears like buckets of endless ice. Every meal, through the day, in their water bottles for school—and while I’m grateful they’re staying hydrated, I have to admit that all this ice is hard to keep up on.

We use a built-in ice maker in our fridge as our ice cube supplier and that thing just cannot keep up with our family’s ice demands. It’s basically a battle in our house to see who can get ice the fastest because once it’s gone, it’s gone. For years, my husband was constantly grieving his lack of ice anytime he actually had the audacity to want a cool beverage and if we dared to host any family or friends over—forget even thinking about ice, people.

So one year for his birthday, I finally splurged and bought him a countertop ice maker. No, it’s not a Nugget ice maker because I’m not an influencer nor do I have that much money to drop on literal frozen water, but I’m happy to report that you can pick up a perfectly good countertop ice maker that will meet all your family’s ice needs for much less thanks to the Silonn Countertop Ice Maker. And for a limited time, this best-selling ice maker on Amazon is on sale for less than $90.

To buy: Silonn Countertop Electric Ice Maker Machine $89.99 (was $129.99); amazon.com

Asides from the Silonn’s over over 13,000 5-star ratings, you may be wondering why getting a countertop ice maker is even something you should remotely consider—and I’ll tell you why: as your kids grow, ice will become something they constantly want, and if you happen to have a large family like I do, ice becomes an even more precious commodity.

Apparently we’re not the only family with this problem.”It makes sufficient ice quickly enough to satisfy my family of four,” noted one Amazon reviewer, while another shared that their two tweens “love the machine.” And a fellow ice chewer raved that the machine makes “the perfect chewing ice.”

There are plenty of other benefits to getting a countertop ice maker, such as:

Never-ending ice Truly, you plug this thing in and it will just keep making ice as long as you feed it water. Magic!

The Silonn Countertop Ice Maker is portable and lightweight, so you can move it in different locations of your house or even outside for parties. It can produce enough ice for an iced beverage or two within 13 minutes and over the course of 24 hours, is capable of popping up to 26 pounds of ice.

You can also choose two different ice cube sizes: small or large and the small size makes cylindrical cubes, so they’re perfect for sliding through narrow-necked water bottles. It comes with its own scooper too, so you can scoop ice directly from the ice maker or if you’re making a lot of ice, store it elsewhere while it makes more. “The ice builds up fast enough for my family, we store it in gallon bags to keep in our deep freezer,” explained one satisfied customer on Amazon. “It definitely beats buying ice all the time.”

The ice maker itself has become a party feature at my house—the kids are fascinated by it, the adults congregate around it, and it’s just plain fun to use. And with warmer weather right around the corner, this thing is going to have a permanent home on my counter.