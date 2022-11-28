Save $230 on This Kate Middleton-Loved Maternity Coat Before It Sells Out

Seraphine’s Cyber Monday sale includes coats for pregnancy, postpartum, and more.

Published on November 28, 2022

Seraphine Marina Maternity Coat
Finding a winter coat that will keep you warm and stylish is no easy task. When you’re pregnant, it can be especially tricky to find a maternity coat that fits the bill (and won’t break the bank). Luckily, Cyber Monday is a great occasion to snap up a fashionable maternity coat at a budget-friendly cost. 

The British brand Seraphine is known for its stylish yet practical maternity wear, which is loved by royals, celebrities, and everyday moms alike: Anne Hathaway, Shakira, Coco Rocha, and more have been spotted in Seraphine coats. And right now, the brand is offering major discounts for Cyber Monday.

When searching for high-quality, fashionable maternity clothing, who better to look to than Kate Middleton? The Seraphine Marina Maternity Coat, worn by the Princess of Wales during her second and third pregnancies, is sleek and stylish—and it’s 50% off for Cyber Monday. 

Seraphine Marina Maternity Coat

Seraphine 

To Buy: Seraphine Marina Maternity Coat, $227.50 (normally $455); seraphine.com


Made from wool tweed bouclé, this coat has a dash of sparkly silver thread woven in to brighten up dreary winter days. The long-line cut hits right above the knees, and the empire cut accentuates your bump. Plus, the frayed trim accents and black velvet ribbon finish give the coat a luxurious look. It’s designed to be worn before, during, and after pregnancy, so it’ll come in handy during the postpartum stage, too.

The outer shell is made from a blend of wool, polyester, rayon, nylon, and polyester metallic, while the lining is 100% polyester. Due to its delicate construction, the brand recommends getting the coat professionally dry clean to prevent damage. It can also be ironed at a cool temperature if necessary.

While Seraphine maternity coats typically retail at a high price point, the brand’s Cyber Monday sale makes them much more affordable. In addition to the Kate Middleton-approved Marina Maternity Coat, many of the high-end brand’s other coats are discounted right now. The sale includes deals on heavy-duty parkas, cashmere coats, rain jackets, and more outerwear designed for pregnant people, in addition to convertible babywearing options for all caregivers. 

The Marina Maternity Coat is selling out fast, so you’ll want to head over to the Seraphine site ASAP to snag this chic coat at its discounted price.

To Buy: Seraphine Marina Maternity Coat, $227.50 (normally $455); seraphine.com

Shop more Seraphine Maternity Coats on Sale:

