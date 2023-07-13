School Supplies Are the Last Thing Kids (and Parents) Want To See in Stores During Summer

Sure, some areas of the country start school in early August, but that doesn't mean school supplies need to show up everywhere in July.

By Melissa Willets
Published on July 13, 2023
Boy looking at notebooks and school supplies at a store
Photo:

Isabel Pavia / Getty Images

It’s summertime, and what could be better than a carefree, easy breezy Target run? I’ve got nowhere to be, and no one to pick up from school, or to drive to after-school activities. I can pick up my Starbucks, and peruse every last aisle stress-free—WAIT! What the actual heck is that? Is that what I think it is? Already? SCHOOL SUPPLIES? In July? Suddenly, my heart sinks. A pit forms in my stomach. My throat is closing up, and I feel slightly dizzy.

I’m picturing the default madness that comes with back-to-school time: the head-scratching specific supply lists; the kids informing me at the last minute that their lunchbox has a hole in it, or their water bottle lids don’t screw on properly anymore; the enormous expense of purchasing clothes, shoes, backpacks, and more.

Why must I face this already? I mean for heaven’s sake—I’m wearing a bathing suit and a coverup with my flip flops, my untroubled hair tucked into a baseball cap. This is so not the outfit I would have chosen if I knew that my retail therapy would devolve into a full-on panic attack over the way too premature appearance of, gulp, school supplies. I would have worn a straight jacket.

I’m turning a blind eye to the walls of folders, binders, glue sticks, notebooks, calculators, and rulers, and making a mad dash for the pool towels, or any sign of summer left (in July!?), when I get a text that’s basically the nail in my college-ruled coffin. It’s from a friend who informs me she’s off to buy, sigh, school supplies. 

“But school doesn’t start for over a month,” I text back as sweat starts to bead on my tanned brow, to which she responds, “But we’re on vacation for the next two weeks so I don’t want to wait until the last minute.”

“Why not?” I want to implore. Because I sure do! I want to savor the last month-plus of summer. I want to ignore the reality that way too soon I’ll be trying to decipher between a 1-inch binder, and one that is 1.5 inches thick, since for what I’m sure are very good reasons, one of my kids requires the former, while the other is being asked to use the latter. 

Unlike when Christmas decorations make their debut in October, and I get that warm little thrill of anticipation that the magic of the holidays is upon us—when school supplies are taking over a store before July 4th, I’m just feeling ranty. Instead of anticipation, doom settles in. Now the countdown is on until our lazy summer days wind to a close, and I’m setting alarms, packing lunches, planning carpools, fielding endless emails from teachers, and talking kids up from the depths of homework despair. 

Look, I get that some people want to plan ahead, and where we live, admittedly, school starts in August. However, here’s my open plea to the retail buyers and planners who decide when stores should start selling school supplies. Could we not have just a bit more time? Or, could you at least give us a warning that school supplies are coming to a store near us? Perhaps a countdown? That way, parents like me—whose sand-covered toes in thongs are still firmly planted in summer mode—can mentally prepare for the mere thought of buying pencil pouches, Expo markers, and 5-inch blunt-tip scissors. OK? Thanks.

Signed, a mom who is hyperventilating at the sheer volume of different options for composition notebooks that exist today, when all I wanted to do was sip Starbucks, and maybe buy a few pool toys, and new rash guards for my sons. (Which, by the way, seem to get pushed to a small section in the corner once those school supplies move in.) After all, it is July.

