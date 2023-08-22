Does Your Teen's School Start Too Early?

It’s more years than I want to count since I started high school as a freshman in Miami, Florida but I still remember the huge transition that came from starting school at what felt like the crack of dawn.

My middle school began at 9:10 am—but in high school, the final bell rang at 7:30 am! I took long naps after school—much to the chagrin of my parents—and finally felt refreshed enough to start my homework long after dinnertime. This meant going to bed late (like after The Tonight Show late), barely waking up with time to brush my teeth (never time for breakfast), and barely making the bus. Then the cycle would start all over again the next day.

My freshman year grades were not terrible but I know they would’ve been so much better if I wasn’t constantly yawning and fighting to keep my eyes open in class. So, I was not shocked by the results of a survey recently conducted by the Sleep Foundation.

Out of 1,250 surveyed U.S. adults, 38.2% believe school start times in their area should be later, compared to 25.2% wanting earlier starts, and 36.6% wanting no change. Among parents and caregivers who preferred later start times, more than 81% said later start times would lead to more sleep for their kids. And as a bonus, 72% said they'd also get more sleep themselves.

As of 2020, 83% of U.S. public high schools started before 8:30 a.m. The Sleep Foundation found Louisiana has the earliest start time at 7:30 a.m. followed by Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Hampshire. Maybe that's why they also found 42.1% of adults in the Northeast preferred later school start times.



The Importance of Sleep for Teens

Studies show teens in schools with later start times get better sleep. More than 57% of middle school students and 72% of high school students reported sleeping less than what’s recommended based on their age.

Lisa L. Lewis, MS, author of The Sleep-Deprived Teen explains that kids shift to a later sleep schedule in adolescence because of circadian rhythm changes. “They’re not feeling sleepy until later in the evening, nor are they ready to wake as early as they once were. That’s why later start times are a much better fit for middle and high schoolers,” Lewis explains.

When schools start too early in the morning, teens often aren’t able to get the sleep they need—the recommendation is 8 to 10 hours up until age 18. “The American Academy of Pediatrics and other major medical and public health groups all recommend start times no earlier than 8:30 am for middle and high school because of this,” she says. “When teens are sleep deprived, it has ramifications, across-the-board, affecting mental health, academic performance, substance use, and so much more.”

Michael Breus, PhD, a clinical psychologist and chief sleep officer at Sleep Doctor concurs. He explains that when teens go to bed at 10:00 pm but then must wake up at 6:00 am (getting 8 hours of sleep, but needing more) they run a sleep debt, causing them to be sleep deprived. “Sleep deprivation affects academic and social performance—including difficulty in memory, organizational skills, and the ability to pay attention."

Michael Breus, PhD Sleep deprivation affects academic and social performance—including difficulty in memory, organizational skills, and the ability to pay attention. — Michael Breus, PhD

"A sleepy teen will fall asleep during class—which besides not being good for performance, can affect their motivation, creativity, and problem-solving,” explains Dr. Breus. “A later school start time that is more in line with the child's chronotype helps with all of this, assuming the child actually gets to sleep later.”

Many cities and towns across the country have been successful in getting their school districts to change the start times of their middle and high schools. But so far, only two states have been successful on a statewide level.

As of July 1, 2022, California mandated an 8:30 a.m. or later start time for its high schools. In 2023, Florida also adopted a similar law mandating later start times for middle and high schools. That law goes into effect in 2026. Other states do have similar bills in their legislatures.



How to Help Your Student Get More Sleep

Until later school start times for middle and high school becomes the norm, there are some simple strategies you can implement in your home to help your child work through the sleep debt and thrive.

Plan ahead with your student

Jennifer Weber, PsyD, the director of behavioral health at PM Pediatric Care says one of the best strategies is to plan ahead.

“If your child has a hard time going to bed early, have them troubleshoot the pain points of the morning the night before. Deciding what to wear and laying out outfits, packing backpacks, and making lunches ahead takes time and stress out of the morning,” she suggests.

Encourage positivity

Dr. Weber says a lot of negative thoughts often accompany having to get out of bed early, so she strongly suggests injecting some positive thoughts into your early morning routine.

"An inspirational quote on the bathroom mirror while brushing teeth or a favorite playlist for the car," she says. "Music in general is a great way to start the day.”

Set consistent bed times

Dr. Breus suggests having your middle and high schoolers go to bed at the same time every night, “including the weekends as it helps keep melatonin production high.”

While that's great advice to follow in theory, we as parents recognize that's not always realistic as teens have after-school and evening activities that sometimes run late. And let's be honest, they also start to have social lives on the weekends.

Have your student eat the right breakfast

Dr. Breus recommends a solid, protein-rich breakfast every morning before school. It can be grab and go but the protein is non-negotiable as “carbs make you sleepy.”

A short nap is ok

If your teen comes home from school truly too tired to start homework or partake in any after school activities, allowing them to take a short nap can be beneficial. But Dr. Breus says to evaluate and make sure those naps do not affect if your teen cannot fall asleep at bedtime.

Make it a joint effort

Most of all, parents must be mindful of the stresses that come along with these early morning wake ups. Dr. Weber suggests both kids and parents get up together—with enough time to get ready sans yelling and nagging. “ Nothing stresses kids more than their stressed parents,” she says.

