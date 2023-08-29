Rihanna Just Launched a Savage X Fenty Maternity Collection—These Cute Nursing Bras Start at Just $18

The maternity bra capsule combines fashion and function.

By Dorian Smith-Garcia
Published on August 29, 2023

savage x fenty nursing/maternity bra line tout
Photo:

Parents / Daisy Rodriguez

We’re nearing the end of Breastfeeding Awareness Month, and one topic that doesn’t get discussed enough is nursing bras. I have to admit, I wasn’t a fan of them when I was pregnant. The styles are often frumpy with oversized cups that peek out of U- or V-neck tops, and in a few cases, the support fell apart after a few wears and left me sagging. I did manage to find a set of functional nursing bras that I loved (and still have tucked away for the future), but it still felt like “cute” and “attractive” weren’t in the average maternity wear designer’s vocabulary.

But then, the queen of style herself, Rihanna, came along and shook up everything we ever thought about maternity style. She understood that baby bumps could be sexy and stylish rather than something that should be hidden underneath endless yards of fabric. Rihanna’s probably one of the few people who legitimately slayed an exposed baby bump and made it seem like a natural choice with her first and second pregnancies. 

Just ahead of the birth of her second child (congrats!), she debuted a maternity bralette capsule collection this summer with her namesake brand, Savage X Fenty. All the bras are designed with nursing in mind, and there’s a massive size range from XS through 4X (this corresponds with traditional bra sizes 30A through 46DD). 

If you’re already a Savage X Fenty member, you can snag these maternity bras for as little as $18 or $24 for two (normally $40 each). Meanwhile, if you don’t have a subscription, you can still shop these styles from $50 each, which is pretty reasonable for a good maternity bra. Check out this mini collection with everything from comfy day-to-day choices to fun lacy numbers. 

Savage X Cotton Maternity Bralette

Savage x Fenty Savage X Cotton Maternity Bralette

Savage x Fenty

One thing you’ll see with Savage X Fenty’s maternity capsule is that all the bras are V-neck, meaning no annoying cups that ride so high you can only wear them with crew necks. This bralette is made from breathable jersey knit cotton for comfort, and though this little number has a low-profile design, it still features the essential drop-front cup that nursing moms need. Added bonus: You can unclip it with one hand. There’s also a nice U-back shape so that you can easily wear this with tops that have a more dramatic back. 

To buy: Savage X Fenty Cotton Maternity Bralette from $18; savagexfenty.com

Savage Not Sorry Lace Maternity Bralette

Savage x Fenty Savage Not Sorry Lace Maternity Bralette

Savage x Fenty

Available in two colors—black caviar and purple lavender—this is the bra for when you want to be a little sophisticated (and maybe even a bit naughty). The real showstopper here is the double-strap V-shaped neckline topped off with a lace-trimmed outer cup. The interior is lined with microfiber for a super soft finish that gives you extra comfort where you need it most, and an elastic underband moves with you for added ease. 

To buy: Savage Not Sorry Lace Maternity Bralette from $20; savagexfenty.com

Floral Lace Maternity Bralette

Savage x Fenty Floral Lace Maternity Bralette

Savage x Fenty

The Floral Lace Maternity Bralette pairs an elevated style with much-needed support. It still incorporates a lowered V-neck so you can rock it with a wide range of necklines, and as with the other bralette, you’ll get a soft microfiber lining that’s ideal for sensitive skin. We like the cute crisscross detail in the front, which adds a bit of playfulness. 

To buy: Floral Lace Maternity Bralette from $20; savagexfenty.com

While Savage X Fenty is a fairly affordable clothing line, we also understand that some people don’t want to deal with subscription services. If this sounds like you, check out these other fan-favorite nursing bras—no subscription required. 

Seukaphin Wireless Deep V Nursing Bra

Amazon Suekaphin Nursing Bra Five Pack

Amazon

To buy: Seukaphin Wireless Deep V Nursing Bra 5-Pack $37 (was $60); amazon.com

Vinfact 3 Pack Seamless V Neck Nursing Bras

Amazon Vinfact 3 Pack Nursing Bras for Breastfeeding Seamless V Neck Maternity Bra Women Pregnancy Breastfeeding Bra

Amazon

To buy: Vinfact 3 Pack Seamless V Neck Nursing Bras $27 (was $36); amazon.com

Momcozy Seamless Ultra Comfort Nursing Bra

Amazon Momcozy Nursing Bras for Breastfeeding, YN21 Seamless Ultra Comfort Maternity Bra, Natural Shape, Pregnancy Sleep Bralette

Amazon

To buy: Momcozy Seamless Ultra Comfort Nursing Bra $30 (was $50); amazon.com

