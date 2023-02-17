Presidents Day Sale Alert: Save Big on Ruggable's Parent-Loved Washable Rugs

Nothing pulls a room together like an on-theme rug, and goodness knows there are lots of options out there for parents designing nurseries, playrooms and bedrooms, but there’s one brand in-the-know parents are always flocking to: Ruggable. It’s easy to see why—they’re water-resistant, stain-resistant, and machine washable… and they’re all on major sale for Presidents’ Day. 

That’s right, the entire site is 15% off with code PRES23 from February 17 to 22 with free shipping on all orders. So whether you’re refreshing a kid's room, designing a nursery, or just want to replace that dirty old rug from way back when, now’s the time. 

Note: All prices below are for 8x10 versions of the rugs, but they come in various size options.

Iris Apfel Jingle Jungle Rug

Iris Apfel Jingle Jungle Rug

Ruggable

This rug manages to be both kid-friendly and sophisticated simultaneously, with a grown-up color palette and mesmerizing animal images any child is sure to love. Use it to ground a larger jungle theme, or as a statement piece in an otherwise sparsely decorated space.

To buy: Iris Apfel Jingle Jungle Rug 8x10, $509.15 (was $599); ruggable.com

Robot Party Multicolor Rug

Robot Party Multicolor Rug

Ruggable

Who doesn’t love a robot party? This kids’ rug lightens the mood in any room. In fact, we’d bet many will be inspired to “do the robot” as they beep-boop-beep around your new cushy rug.

To buy: Robot Party Multicolor Rug 8x10, $415.65 (was $489); ruggable.com

Constellation Pink Rug

Constellation Pink Rug

Ruggable

This rug keeps things simple and sweet, with a teeny bit of striation and adorable stars strewn about. Available in purple and navy as well, consider this option for a bit of whimsy, or a light and easy outer-space theme.

To buy: Constellation Pink Rug 8x10, $415.65 (was $489); ruggable.com

Star Wars Toile Blue Rug

Star Wars Toile Blue Rug

Ruggable

Here’s a sneaky Star Wars rug for the young Hans Solo in the house. Cleverly disguised to look like “toile” (or printed linen), this themed rug depicts scenes from “The Empire Strikes Back,” including Yoda training Luke and Darth Vadar revealing his paternal identity, and is so chic it could even be used in a non-kid room.

To buy: Star Wars Toile Blue Rug, $458.15 (was $539); ruggable.com

Rainbow Spectrum Rug

Spectrum Rainbow Rug

Ruggable

Ombre seems to be in style always, so perhaps an ombre rainbow rug is just the touch of style your kiddo’s room needs. We imagine this one best used in a room with wooden furniture and toys and neutral walls; it’ll add a perfect pop of color, catching your eye right away. No sad beige here.

To buy: Spectrum Rainbow Rug 8x10, $415.65 (was $489); ruggable.com

Dinosaurs in Space Rug

Dinosaurs in Space Rug

Ruggable

This combination makes us giggle, full stop. The dinosaurs look like they’re right at home, roaming the constellations instead of terra firma. Buy this one for the kid who can already identify all the planets and the largest terrestrials that ever lived.

To buy: Dinosaurs in Space Rug 8x10, $415.65 (was $489); ruggable.com

Ziggy Multicolor Rug

Ziggy Multicolor Rug

Ruggable

Geometric accents for the win! This adorable rug with multicolor triangles and diamonds makes for an upbeat and happy room. Also available in a pink hue.

To buy: Ziggy Multicolor Rug, $415.65 (was $489); ruggable.com

Llama Fun Natural Rug

Llama Fun Natural Rug

Ruggable

Llamas are all the rage in the little kid community, from stickers and backpacks to keychains and jewelry. If your child is part of that pack, they’re sure to love this rug depicting an actual pack–of llamas.

To buy: Llama Fun Natural Rug 8x10, $415.65  (was $489); ruggable.com

Sunburst Multicolor Rug

Sunburst Multicolor Rug

Ruggable

We love this one for its mid-century mod vibes. Pair it with bright-colored lamps and furnishings and your playroom will make you feel like you’re hanging out in a glamorous Palm Springs home.

To buy: Sunburst Multicolor Rug 8x10, $415.65 (was $489); ruggable.com

Unicorn Jamboree Multicolor Rug

Unicorn Jamboree Multicolor Rug

Ruggable

We tell our kids that “Life isn’t all rainbows and unicorns,” yet here’s a rug full of them. Again, this is a rug that lifts our spirits with a bit of whimsy and magic. Buy this one for the kiddo who’s in love with fantastical creatures and imaginary play.

To buy: Unicorn Jamboree Multicolor Rug 8x10, $415.65 (was $489); ruggable.com

