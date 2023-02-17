News & Trends Presidents Day Sale Alert: Save Big on Ruggable's Parent-Loved Washable Rugs The entire site is on sale, so now's the time for that nursery or playroom refresh. By Chelsee Lowe Published on February 17, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Parents / Tyler Roeland Nothing pulls a room together like an on-theme rug, and goodness knows there are lots of options out there for parents designing nurseries, playrooms and bedrooms, but there’s one brand in-the-know parents are always flocking to: Ruggable. It’s easy to see why—they’re water-resistant, stain-resistant, and machine washable… and they’re all on major sale for Presidents’ Day. That’s right, the entire site is 15% off with code PRES23 from February 17 to 22 with free shipping on all orders. So whether you’re refreshing a kid's room, designing a nursery, or just want to replace that dirty old rug from way back when, now’s the time. Note: All prices below are for 8x10 versions of the rugs, but they come in various size options. Iris Apfel Jingle Jungle Rug Ruggable This rug manages to be both kid-friendly and sophisticated simultaneously, with a grown-up color palette and mesmerizing animal images any child is sure to love. Use it to ground a larger jungle theme, or as a statement piece in an otherwise sparsely decorated space. To buy: Iris Apfel Jingle Jungle Rug 8x10, $509.15 (was $599); ruggable.com Robot Party Multicolor Rug Ruggable Who doesn’t love a robot party? This kids’ rug lightens the mood in any room. In fact, we’d bet many will be inspired to “do the robot” as they beep-boop-beep around your new cushy rug. To buy: Robot Party Multicolor Rug 8x10, $415.65 (was $489); ruggable.com Constellation Pink Rug Ruggable This rug keeps things simple and sweet, with a teeny bit of striation and adorable stars strewn about. Available in purple and navy as well, consider this option for a bit of whimsy, or a light and easy outer-space theme. To buy: Constellation Pink Rug 8x10, $415.65 (was $489); ruggable.com Star Wars Toile Blue Rug Ruggable Here’s a sneaky Star Wars rug for the young Hans Solo in the house. Cleverly disguised to look like “toile” (or printed linen), this themed rug depicts scenes from “The Empire Strikes Back,” including Yoda training Luke and Darth Vadar revealing his paternal identity, and is so chic it could even be used in a non-kid room. To buy: Star Wars Toile Blue Rug, $458.15 (was $539); ruggable.com Rainbow Spectrum Rug Ruggable Ombre seems to be in style always, so perhaps an ombre rainbow rug is just the touch of style your kiddo’s room needs. We imagine this one best used in a room with wooden furniture and toys and neutral walls; it’ll add a perfect pop of color, catching your eye right away. No sad beige here. To buy: Spectrum Rainbow Rug 8x10, $415.65 (was $489); ruggable.com Dinosaurs in Space Rug Ruggable This combination makes us giggle, full stop. The dinosaurs look like they’re right at home, roaming the constellations instead of terra firma. Buy this one for the kid who can already identify all the planets and the largest terrestrials that ever lived. To buy: Dinosaurs in Space Rug 8x10, $415.65 (was $489); ruggable.com Ziggy Multicolor Rug Ruggable Geometric accents for the win! This adorable rug with multicolor triangles and diamonds makes for an upbeat and happy room. Also available in a pink hue. To buy: Ziggy Multicolor Rug, $415.65 (was $489); ruggable.com Llama Fun Natural Rug Ruggable Llamas are all the rage in the little kid community, from stickers and backpacks to keychains and jewelry. If your child is part of that pack, they’re sure to love this rug depicting an actual pack–of llamas. To buy: Llama Fun Natural Rug 8x10, $415.65 (was $489); ruggable.com Sunburst Multicolor Rug Ruggable We love this one for its mid-century mod vibes. Pair it with bright-colored lamps and furnishings and your playroom will make you feel like you’re hanging out in a glamorous Palm Springs home. To buy: Sunburst Multicolor Rug 8x10, $415.65 (was $489); ruggable.com Unicorn Jamboree Multicolor Rug Ruggable We tell our kids that “Life isn’t all rainbows and unicorns,” yet here’s a rug full of them. Again, this is a rug that lifts our spirits with a bit of whimsy and magic. Buy this one for the kiddo who’s in love with fantastical creatures and imaginary play. To buy: Unicorn Jamboree Multicolor Rug 8x10, $415.65 (was $489); ruggable.com Shop More Deals for Parents The Best Presidents' Day Sales for Parents on Baby Gear, Toys, Kids' Clothes, and More The Best Deals on Strollers and Car Seats from Graco, Britax, Baby Jogger, BOB and More at the Amazon Baby Sale 12 Boredom-Busting Puzzles, Games, and STEM Kits for Kids, By Age Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit