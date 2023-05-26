News & Trends The 35 Best Deals on Tents, Bikes, Camp Accessories, and More at REI's Biggest Sale of the Year Parents can save big on items like camping gear, clothes, outdoor furniture—and even pet products. By Karthika Gupta Published on May 26, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Parents / Tyler Roeland My family loves the outdoors. Whether it's camping, hiking, paddleboarding, or simply enjoying a relaxing day at the beach, we seize every chance to connect with nature. With a diverse range of interests within our family when it comes to adventures, I am constantly searching for great deals on warm weather essentials. Lucky for me (and you), the REI Anniversary Sale is going on right now and there are hundreds of items for the whole family—up to 30 percent off—at their biggest sale of the year. So now is the right time to grab the best deals on the season’s must-haves like family tents, sun protective clothes, foldable bikes and even finds for your pet for a fun, action packed summer with the kids. UPF Clothes REI As a parent, I take sun protection very seriously and am always making sure my family is protected from harmful UVA and UVB rays. Apart from applying sunscreen every few hours, buying UPF clothing like shirts, shorts, pants, sun hats and even sun gloves for the whole family is another great way to ensure everyone is protected. Columbia Grizzly Ridge UPF 50 T-Shirt $15 (was $20) Kuhl Renegade Pants $48.69 (was $65) Outdoor Research ActiveIce Sun Gloves $18.69 (was $30) Odlo Active Warm Eco Long-Sleeve Base Layer Top $29.73 (was $40) Columbia Sandy Shores Board Shorts - Girls $22.49 (was $30) Buff CoolNet UV Insect Shield Multifunctional Neckwear - Kids $19.49 (was $26) Sunday Afternoons Fun Bucket Hat - Toddler/Kids $20.73 (was $29) Columbia Columbia Hike Jogger Pants $26.19 (was $35) Outdoor Furniture REI I'll never forget our very first family camping trip when my kids were little. Can you believe we forgot to bring any outdoor chairs? We ended up spending the whole weekend sitting on the dirt. It was such a bummer because we couldn't really enjoy the campfire without a proper place to sit. Ever since that incident, I make it a point to always have a couple of outdoor chairs and a foldable table in the trunk of my car. Whether we're going camping or just running around to different sports events on the weekend, these outdoor chairs and tables have become lifesavers. They make being outdoors so much more comfortable. Nemo Moonlite Reclining Camp Chair $119.89 (was $159.95) Dometic Go Compact Camp Chair $119.89 (was $149.95) Dometic Go Compact Camp Bench $79.89 (was $99.95) Kelty Low Loveseat $104.89 (was $139.95) Alps Mountaineering Dash Table $51.73 (was $69.99) Kelty Sideroads Car Awning $101.19 (was $134.95) Tents REI Whether you're planning a backcountry camping trip or simply setting up a tent in your backyard for a magical night under the stars this summer, it's crucial to select the perfect size that accommodates your family. With a variety of options available, ranging from one-person and two-person camping bundles to large family-size tents, there are plenty of choices to consider. Big Agnes Copper Spur HV UL2 Tent $412.39 (was $549.95) Eureka Copper Canyon LX 6-Person Tent $247.39 (was $329.95) Mountainsmith Celestial 3 Tent $164.73 (was $219.95) Mountain Summit Gear Northwood Series II 1-Person Backpacking Tent $129.73 (was $169.99) Big Agnes Insulated Q-Core Deluxe Sleeping Pad $119.73 (was $169.95) Yakima SkyRise HD 3 Tent $1999.19 (was $2499) Camping Accessories REI It’s no surprise that camping accessories like a top-rated Coleman Camp Stove, a clever compact camp kitchen storage unit in a bag, an insulated GrowlerWerks Carbonated Beverage Dispenser, an inflatable solar lantern, and an award-winning headlamp make the whole experience enjoyable and more safe. After all, a compact and neat camp means less time cleaning up and more time exploring with the family. Coleman Cascade 3-in-1 Camp Stove $157.40 (was $210) Kelty Camp Galley Deluxe Bag $52.39 (was $69.95) Eureka SPRK+ Butane Camp Stove $48.69 (was $64.95) Stanley Adventure Base Camp Cookset 4 $62.99 (was $90) GrowlerWerks uKeg Go Carbonated Beverage Dispenser $70.83 (was $119) Motorola Talkabout T600 H20 2-Way Radios $97.49 (was $130) Mpowerd Luci Inflatable Solar Lantern + Power Hub $34.93 (was $49.95) Petzl Actik Core Headlamp $59.89 (was $79.95 Coast HX5 Flashlight $13.89 (was $19.95) Bicycles REI If you have ever wanted to upgrade your bicycle, now is the time to do so. There are many options like city bikes, mountain bikes, electric bikes and even foldable bikes like the Brompton Explore—both for adults and kids. Plus, many of the bikes at REI come with coast-to-coast maintenance and support. So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and check out a new ride for yourself and the family. Cannondale Quick 24 Kids' Bike $399.93 (was $500) Cannondale Adventure Neo 4 Bike $2500.93 (was $2875) Cannondale Trail 6 Women's Mountain Bike $650.93 (was $860) Electra Loft 7D Women's Bike $519.99 (was $650) Brompton C Line Explore Black Edition Folding Bike $1695.99 (was $2120) Dog Gear REI Raise your hand if like me you too believe your pet is a part of your family and thus should be a part of all your outdoor adventures. I love traveling with my dog and know he is happiest when he is running around on the trail or swimming in the lake. The OllyDog Rover Dog Pack and Adventure First Aid Kit for pets are essential when he joins us on our trips. 