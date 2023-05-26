My family loves the outdoors. Whether it's camping, hiking, paddleboarding, or simply enjoying a relaxing day at the beach, we seize every chance to connect with nature. With a diverse range of interests within our family when it comes to adventures, I am constantly searching for great deals on warm weather essentials.

Lucky for me (and you), the REI Anniversary Sale is going on right now and there are hundreds of items for the whole family—up to 30 percent off—at their biggest sale of the year. So now is the right time to grab the best deals on the season’s must-haves like family tents, sun protective clothes, foldable bikes and even finds for your pet for a fun, action packed summer with the kids.

UPF Clothes

As a parent, I take sun protection very seriously and am always making sure my family is protected from harmful UVA and UVB rays. Apart from applying sunscreen every few hours, buying UPF clothing like shirts, shorts, pants, sun hats and even sun gloves for the whole family is another great way to ensure everyone is protected.



Outdoor Furniture

I'll never forget our very first family camping trip when my kids were little. Can you believe we forgot to bring any outdoor chairs? We ended up spending the whole weekend sitting on the dirt. It was such a bummer because we couldn't really enjoy the campfire without a proper place to sit. Ever since that incident, I make it a point to always have a couple of outdoor chairs and a foldable table in the trunk of my car. Whether we're going camping or just running around to different sports events on the weekend, these outdoor chairs and tables have become lifesavers. They make being outdoors so much more comfortable.

Tents

Whether you're planning a backcountry camping trip or simply setting up a tent in your backyard for a magical night under the stars this summer, it's crucial to select the perfect size that accommodates your family. With a variety of options available, ranging from one-person and two-person camping bundles to large family-size tents, there are plenty of choices to consider.

Camping Accessories

It’s no surprise that camping accessories like a top-rated Coleman Camp Stove, a clever compact camp kitchen storage unit in a bag, an insulated GrowlerWerks Carbonated Beverage Dispenser, an inflatable solar lantern, and an award-winning headlamp make the whole experience enjoyable and more safe. After all, a compact and neat camp means less time cleaning up and more time exploring with the family.

Bicycles

If you have ever wanted to upgrade your bicycle, now is the time to do so. There are many options like city bikes, mountain bikes, electric bikes and even foldable bikes like the Brompton Explore—both for adults and kids. Plus, many of the bikes at REI come with coast-to-coast maintenance and support. So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and check out a new ride for yourself and the family.

Dog Gear

Raise your hand if like me you too believe your pet is a part of your family and thus should be a part of all your outdoor adventures. I love traveling with my dog and know he is happiest when he is running around on the trail or swimming in the lake. The OllyDog Rover Dog Pack and Adventure First Aid Kit for pets are essential when he joins us on our trips.