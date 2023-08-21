How to Reduce Back-to-School Stress and Anxiety For Parents of Neurodiverse Children

Preparing for a new school year brings myriad challenges and feelings. For many parents, these emotions include major anxiety and dread.

A new survey delves into how the transition back into the school year impacts parents—especially parents of kids with neurological or learning differences. It was conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Understood.org.

Researchers asked 2,061 adults over the age of 18 (about a quarter of whom are parents of school-aged children) a series of questions to gauge the impact on their mental health. The results are fairly stark.

A full 94% of parents of neurodiverse children agreed that going back to school causes them stress and anxiety. Of those parents, nearly a quarter (23%) “report stress or anxiety about managing their child's IEP (Individualized Education Program).”

As a parent to a neurodivergent child, I can attest that managing an individualized education plan (IEP)—and, in some cases, getting an IEP in the first place—is massively stressful. Finding evaluators, following up, scheduling appointments, and ensuring schools provide space for treatment—can feel like a full-time job. It is, indeed, a source of great concern.

Getting an IEP IEPs are federally mandated. That being said, the ways in which they are implemented differ on a state-by-state basis. This helpful spreadsheet, compiled by Lisa Lightner of A Day in Our Shoes, includes details about how parents and caregivers can access these supports in all 50 states.

Life in the Classroom for Neurodiverse Students

My family is hardly alone in this endeavor, though. Of those surveyed, 42% of parents have at least one child “who is neurodivergent, has learning and thinking differences, and/or has been diagnosed with ADHD, dyslexia, or dyscalculia.” Yet, despite the prevalence of learning differences and neurodiversity, the stigma surrounding these conditions remains widespread.

“Neurodivergent kids look just like all other kids in the classroom. However, this is where complications arise,” says Andrew Kahn, PsyD, associate director of behavior change and expertise for Understood.org.

Children and teens who are neurodivergent or who have learning differences may be bright and capable, but their “invisible” disability hinders their ability to perform in ways their neurotypical counterparts find possible, even easy.

“Executive function difficulties make many of the key aspects of classroom engagement and success challenging. The inability to track multi-step tasks and their frequent distractibility makes knowing what to do in the classroom very difficult,” says Dr. Kahn, explaining these difficulties can result in others perceiving neurodiverse children as “lazy” or “unmotivated.”

This experience is, of course, stressful for children who have to face these daily classroom-based problems. It’s also a source of apprehension for parents. According to the survey, “parents of children who have learning and thinking differences are more likely than other parents to say they feel stressed (39% vs. 28%, respectively), unprepared (19% vs. 12%), scared (17% vs. 9%), and/or lonely (10% vs. 3%) when it comes to the back-to-school season.”

Add to that an emerging consensus about the genetic component of neurodiversity, which means that households often comprise both children and adults with learning or thinking differences, and you’ve got a recipe for stress.

“Parents often find themselves on the receiving end of complaints about their child’s lack of effort, disruptive behavior, and need for discipline," says Dr. Kahn. "The recurring stress of receiving calls from the school or countless emails from staff expressing their frustrations with educating their child is a common experience for parents of neurodivergent children.”

This has also been my experience. At one time, my wife and I were receiving daily communications about our child’s “disruptive” behavior, an experience that left us tense and feeling both hopeless and helpless. We’ve since sought out frameworks that are more supportive of our child’s neuro-differences and sensory needs—and more mindful of how various modes of communication can impact the mental health of caregivers.



How to Manage Back-to-School Stress

“Families of neurodiverse children can work with institutions to support the transition back to school,” says Jessica Zambito, OTR/L, a pediatric occupational therapist and director of Bloom Occupational Therapy and Spring Ahead Pediatric Occupational Therapy in Brooklyn and Manhattan, respectively. "Communication on support and defining strategies that work for the specific child are crucial. Many schools are establishing partnerships with professionals and exploring how to create sensory-friendly environments in order to support regulation for neurodiverse kids. I train school faculty on this and work with them on establishing neurodiverse affirming practices.”

Zambito explains that many schools allow neurodiverse children to begin with shorter days or modified drop-off times, a practice that facilitates a smoother acclimation process to a new framework. Other supports she recommends considering are a transition toy, a visual schedule, a social story, and the presence of a therapist or family member.

Parents should also know that accommodations are available to their child—all you have to do is ask. Some of those accommodations include:

Access to breaks within the classroom.

The ability to sit, stand, or work while lying on their bellies (where safe and appropriate).

Access to shortened assignments that measure the student’s knowledge of taught concepts without requiring excessive repetition.

Organizational support to break down multi-step tasks.

Access to an academic planner to help the student track their daily work, projects, and notes.

A quiet workspace or access to noise-blocking headphones to address sensory or attentional differences.

Extended time for tests or assignments

Parents can also prepare for the transition back to school before the first day. Reintroducing a schedule ahead of time, so the shock of a framework isn’t as harsh, visiting the school itself, so the environment is more familiar, and practicing calming techniques your children can use when overwhelmed in a classroom setting are all great steps to take.

“Adding time for sensory play, movement, and heavy work can proactively support the nervous system,” says Zambito, “It’s also a good idea to begin to practice a morning routine before school and, if using a visual schedule, to introduce it at least a week beforehand.” Zambito also suggests using positive reinforcement and specific praise to boost confidence, such as, "You put on your shoes so quickly and all by yourself. You must feel so proud of yourself!"

My wife and I use many of these strategies. We’ve also made it a policy to write a detailed email describing our child’s specific differences and the language we use with him at home, along with a request for how and when to contact us about our child’s behavioral differences.

“Brief information about your child’s differences can be helpful in overcoming stigmas and correcting misconceptions about why they do what they do,” says Dr. Kahn.



Zambito also emphasized that, while we often expect children to be adaptable, it’s important to remember that children’s brains are still developing.

“Transitions can be especially for neurodiverse children, who commonly experience more anxiety and sensory processing differences,” she says, “Studies have shown neurodiverse children experiencing higher levels of cortisol than neurotypical children do, resulting in a nervous system that often operates in a fight/freeze/flight mode. With more awareness, patience, and affirming environments, we can help support neurodiverse children back to school.”

This, in turn, will help parents and caregivers have the confidence and calm that comes with knowing their children are accepted and supported in their learning environments.

As long as stigma and misunderstanding towards children with neurological and learning differences exist, the back-to-school season will continue to entail a certain amount of anxiety for students and caregivers. By understanding the root of these stressors, we can work to improve the frameworks for all involved. When our children feel more welcome and appreciated for who they are, we’re all able to thrive more fully.

