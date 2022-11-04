Redditor Asks if Anyone Else’s Toddler Won’t Let Go of Their ‘Emotional Support’ Halloween Decoration

Some kids aren't ready to say farewell to Halloween and the not-so-scary items they've come to love, according to one Reddit thread.

"Anyone else have an emotional support Halloween decoration which now cannot be put away?" started u/coffeepack in the Toddlers subreddit.

In the original poster's (OP) case, it's a rubbery plastic ant that is supposed to suction to a window.

"My kid calls it a spider and will not be corrected (what's two legs between friends, amiright?) It goes to bed and accompanies every playtime activity," the poster wrote.

Many other Redditors could relate and shared the Halloween decorations that will likely sit next to the Elf on the Shelf this year.

"Yep, a giant fluffy spider. Every day, at dinner we take turns putting the spider on our heads, pretend it's not there, and then get really scared when we notice it's on our heads," one person responded.

"Three hard plastic [kind of] realistic looking crows. What was it? The glowing red eyes? The scratchy claws? The stern yet unknowable expression? Who knows for sure? Only the crows, probably," wrote another.

"A glittery foam pumpkin. I'm upset I didn't see this coming. There's glitter everywhere. EVERYWHERE," one Redditor said.

Yikes. At least it isn't slime?

And one parent's Halloween has turned into a Groundhog Day affair.

"Every morning since Halloween, we wake up and carve a pumpkin. We had a bunch left over, but we're going to run out soon, and I don't know how that's going to go," someone said.

Another poster was floored and asked for confirmation that the person actually carves a pumpkin every morning. The answer? Affirmative.

"It's either that or deal with a tantrum at 7 a.m., so we pick pumpkin carving instead," the person confirmed.

Toddlers are feisty. Pick your battles. For what it's worth, even adults enjoy the familiarity of holiday traditions and decorations.

"At first, I didn't see this was in the toddlers Reddit and was like, 'Oh yes, I have an emotional support Halloween decoration,'" said one person, admitting that they are 33 years old.

The holidays can be overwhelming for little ones. Routines get upended, new sights and sounds can feel scary, the attire can feel uncomfortable, and we often expect them to play a certain role (cute, wide-eyed, and always happy).

Experts share that it's important to:

If you're traveling, make sure guests have a head's up about child-proofing their homes (Read: A low coffee table is probably not the best place for an expensive glass decoration while a toddler is in the house). Keep naptime sacred, and bring comfort items, like a lovey or suction ant-slash-spider so they have some familiarity. Put yourself in the child's shoes. You may know everything about your relatives, but they are strangers to your child if they only see them during the holidays. It's OK if it takes kids a while to warm up.

You may know everything about your relatives, but they are strangers to your child if they only see them during the holidays. It's OK if it takes kids a while to warm up. Manage expectations. Long shopping trips can get overstimulating—ditto for all-day visits and large crowds. Be realistic about how much time you can spend in places and their moods. Sometimes, it's a win to spend even one hour perusing Target.

Not every moment will be magical, but you can certainly make some memories amidst the chaos.