14 Vegan Recipes for Kids That They'll Love to Eat
Vegans don't consume any animal products, including meat, dairy milk, cheese, eggs, and fish. Whether your family is full-time vegan or simply dabbles in plant-based eating, consider adding these kid-friendly vegan recipes to the menu. They’ll leave everyone with happy bellies and plenty of nutrients!
Crunchy Taco Salad
Get ready for Taco Tuesday! This delicious vegan salad uses seasoned quinoa and beans instead of meat. Load it up with your favorite taco toppings, like non-dairy sour cream, avocado, salsa, and vegan tortilla chips.
Veggie Ramen Soup
This vegan soup is the perfect pick-me-up for a rainy day. It's flavored with miso paste and vegetables. (Tip: Use precooked tofu to cut down on simmering time.)
Slow-Cooker Curried Chickpeas and Quinoa
Even though this hearty stew contains plenty of vegetables—like cauliflower, red sweet pepper, onion, kale, and fire-roasted tomatoes—it's not boring at all. You can thank the red curry paste, ground ginger, and curry powder for the burst of flavor!
Vegan Pumpkin Pie
Yes, vegans can enjoy delicious desserts too! This pumpkin pie has a dairy-free, egg-free custard that's made smooth with silken tofu.
Meatless Pasta Sauce
This vegan pasta sauce has the hearty flavor of traditional bolognese. Italian seasonings increase the "yum" factor, while soy crumbles give it some added protein.
Vegan Spinach-Artichoke Dip
When you want a quick appetizer, whip up a classic party favorite: Spinach-Artichoke Dip. You'll achieve a creamy texture with soft silken tofu and dairy-free cream cheese, which gives the perfect amount of tangy bite. (But be warned that some dairy-free cream cheeses contain nuts; always read the label if you're a nut-free family.)
Lemony Lentil Soup
Flavored with lemon, vegetables, and a variety of seasonings, this soup might win its way into your family's dinner rotation! Serve it with crusty bread on a cold night.
Dairy-Free Mashed Potatoes
Believe it or not, you don't actually need milk and butter for crowd-pleasing mashed potatoes. Our vegan recipe calls for olive oil and starchy potato-cooking liquid, as well as a ricer to break down the spuds.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Believe us, this fried rice recipe is a treat for your tastebuds! Pineapples brings unexpected sweetness, cashews add crunch, and two types of rice (brown rice and cauliflower rice) offer some variety.
Vegan Green Bean Casserole
You don't need to wait for Thanksgiving to make this classic side dish, which gets its creamy texture from vegetable broth and oat milk. And don't worry: Our recipe still calls for the beloved French's fried onion topping!
White Bean Spread
Grab some veggies or crackers, and dip them into this simple white bean spread. It calls for a food processor and some pantry staples: cannellini beans, extra-virgin olive oil, lemon juice, thyme, salt, and pepper.
Creole-Style Artichoke Jambalaya
Don't let this jambalaya's long ingredient list scare you—chances are, you have most of the spices in your kitchen already! Beans give extra protein, while frozen artichoke hearts add a unique (and filling) flavor.
Vegan Meringue Bunnies
Sure, these vegan meringue bunnies are perfect for spring, but nothing is stopping you from serving them year-round! Instead of egg whites, the meringue is made with aquafaba (the liquid in canned chickpeas).
Nutty Tofu
When planning vegan recipes for kids, tofu is a go-to ingredient for added protein. This recipe spruces up packaged firm tofu with a quick soy sauce marinade and peanut sauce.