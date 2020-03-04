How-To Help

4 Things to Do When Your Kid Sneaks Food
Found a hidden stash of cookies or candy? Don’t freak out! Here are four things to do if your child is sneaking food.
Your Biggest Baby-Led Weaning Questions, Answered
Hands off, mama! With baby-led weaning, your kid is in charge. It might be the best thing to happen in the high chair since the invention of the bib.
Is This Viral Peanut Butter Hack Smart or Silly?
Peanut butter sandwiches got you down? Try this hack that has the Internet wondering if it saves any time or effort at all.
Ready to Stop Packing Your Kid's Lunch? Here's the Trick.
Take a break, mama! Kids can pack their own lunches, or at least help. Here are six realistic ways to get them involved.
Double the Number of Foods Your Kid Likes!
Use her favorite dishes—even pizza—as a starting point on the path to healthier fare. It’s part of a research-proven strategy that’s worked for hundreds of fussy kids at one of the nation’s top children’s hospitals.
Eating Well: How to Makeover Your Fridge
Haven’t cleaned out your refrigerator since the Ice Age? Here's what to boot—and what to buy.
7 Reasons Why Apple Cider Vinegar Is a Busy Mom’s Secret Weapon
This pantry staple can do a lot more than just dress your salad, and it’s got the buzz to prove it. Find out why apple cider vinegar is one of your kitchen’s most versatile ingredients. 
Blueberry Muffin in a Mug
See how to make this wholesome blueberry muffin in a mug. A few minutes in the microwave, and breakfast is served!
How Weekend Food Prep Can Change Your Life
How to Make a Pixel Cake
Slow-Cooker Root Beer Pulled Pork
Slow-Cooker Honey Sriracha Meatballs

Secretly Healthy Slow-Cooker Molten Chocolate Pudding Cake

See how to make this decadent (and secretly healthy!) molten chocolate pudding cake in your slow cooker. Shhh, don't tell the kids it has pureed prunes in it for moisture and natural sweetness.

How to Cut a Pineapple
How to Make a Candy Cake
How to Make a Galaxy Cake
How to Make a Pretzel Cake
5 Creative Hot Dog Toppings
Mini Stromboli
How to Poach
How To Cut Up an Onion
Cooking How-To: Marinating
Glam It Up Purse Cake - Part Two
Poodle Cupcakes
How To Make a Simple Sauce
What's Cooking? How-to Sauté
Olive Oil Pizza Crust
How to Make Hazelnut Thumbprint Cookies
Chocolate Chili Poppers
How to Make Pumpkin Chiffon Pie
How to Make a California Roll
How to Decorate a Cake: Ganache Coating & Sugar Stencils
How to Decorate a Cake: Piping Borders & Letters
Pot Pie Pizza
How to Decorate a Cake: Prep Your Cake For Decorating
How to Roll Out Pie Dough
How to Decorate a Cake: Frosting Swirls & Decorative Edges
Mexican Pizza
