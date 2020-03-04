Food Safety

The kitchen is truly the heart of your home, but it can also hold many hazards for little ones. Keep your kids safe from kitchen accidents and food poisoning with these food safety guidelines.

The Dirty Dozen: Peppers Join the List and Citrus Fruit is Singled Out
EWG just released its Dirty Dozen, Clean Fifteen lists for the year. Here's what you need to know.
Potentially Harmful Chemical Still Found in Oat Cereals And Snack Bars: What Parents Need to Know
There's glyphosate in kid-favorite cereals and snacks, says an advocacy group. Here are the facts you should know before you feed your kids. 
Pediatricians Issue Cautions About Chemicals in Plastics & Food Packaging
A new report flags certain chemicals as potentially harmful, especially for babies and young kids. Here are steps you can take to cut your family's exposure.
Mom Posts PSA After Son Swallowed Wire Bristles From BBQ Brush
After an X-ray revealed her son had a wire bristle stuck in his throat from eating barbecue chicken, this mom wants to warn other parents.
Is Your Child's Macaroni and Cheese Laden With Chemicals? Yes, Says New Report
Bad news about our favorite go-to dinner for our kiddos: A new report has found the powdered cheese in many boxed mac 'n' cheese dinners contains phthalates.
Nestlé Recalls Drumstick Ice Cream Cones Over Listeria Fears
Check your freezer for the products affected by this widespread recall.
5 Steps to Packing a Safe (and Enjoyable) Camp Lunch
Follow these five easy steps to make sure your kid's camp lunch is safe to eat, no matter how hot it is outside.
Good News About Fish and Mercury
There's a reason to relax—and put fish back on your plate!
Why I'll Still Buy Organic
Making Sense of Meat Labels
