Food Safety

The Dirty Dozen: Peppers Join the List and Citrus Fruit is Singled Out
EWG just released its Dirty Dozen, Clean Fifteen lists for the year. Here's what you need to know.
Potentially Harmful Chemical Still Found in Oat Cereals And Snack Bars: What Parents Need to Know
There's glyphosate in kid-favorite cereals and snacks, says an advocacy group. Here are the facts you should know before you feed your kids.
Pediatricians Issue Cautions About Chemicals in Plastics & Food Packaging
A new report flags certain chemicals as potentially harmful, especially for babies and young kids. Here are steps you can take to cut your family's exposure.
Mom Posts PSA After Son Swallowed Wire Bristles From BBQ Brush
After an X-ray revealed her son had a wire bristle stuck in his throat from eating barbecue chicken, this mom wants to warn other parents.
Is Your Child's Macaroni and Cheese Laden With Chemicals? Yes, Says New Report
Bad news about our favorite go-to dinner for our kiddos: A new report has found the powdered cheese in many boxed mac 'n' cheese dinners contains phthalates.
Nestlé Recalls Drumstick Ice Cream Cones Over Listeria Fears
Check your freezer for the products affected by this widespread recall.