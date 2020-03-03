Hints & Tips

Find cooking solutions and expert advice on topics like cooking with kids and food safety.

Most Recent

4 Foodies to Follow on Instagram and The 37 Kitchen Hacks They Swear By

4 Foodies to Follow on Instagram and The 37 Kitchen Hacks They Swear By

No one’s born knowing how to roast a chicken or build a grain bowl. Luckily, these mom influencers with serious cooking cred have smart tips and meal ideas to help anyone find their culinary groove—even when there’s a toddler underfoot.
Read More
7 Unexpected Benefits of Eating Together as a Family, According to Science

7 Unexpected Benefits of Eating Together as a Family, According to Science

Sitting down for a family meal (and no, it doesn't necessarily have to be dinner) has resounding benefits for both kids and their parents.
Read More
You’ve Been Putting Ketchup on Your Burgers All Wrong

You’ve Been Putting Ketchup on Your Burgers All Wrong

Here’s the right way to put ketchup on burgers, according to a chef.
Read More
Chrissy Teigen's Kitchen and Tabletop Collection Launches at Target September 30

Chrissy Teigen's Kitchen and Tabletop Collection Launches at Target September 30

The Cravings by Chrissy Teigen range will include more than 40 kitchenware and tabletop items priced from $4 to $140.
Read More
Potentially Harmful Chemical Still Found in Oat Cereals And Snack Bars: What Parents Need to Know

Potentially Harmful Chemical Still Found in Oat Cereals And Snack Bars: What Parents Need to Know

There's glyphosate in kid-favorite cereals and snacks, says an advocacy group. Here are the facts you should know before you feed your kids. 
Read More
Pediatricians Issue Cautions About Chemicals in Plastics & Food Packaging

Pediatricians Issue Cautions About Chemicals in Plastics & Food Packaging

A new report flags certain chemicals as potentially harmful, especially for babies and young kids. Here are steps you can take to cut your family's exposure.
Read More

More Hints & Tips

The 5 Best Baby-Led Weaning Foods

The 5 Best Baby-Led Weaning Foods

If your baby is ready to start solids, you may want to try baby-led weaning, relying on table foods rather than purees. Here are five great baby-led weaning foods to test out—no cooking required!
Read More
Smart Ways to Introduce Your Baby to Nuts

Smart Ways to Introduce Your Baby to Nuts

Recent recommendations suggest feeding nuts and nut products to babies as soon as they start eating solid foods. But that doesn't mean giving your baby a handful of cocktail peanuts (obviously!). Instead, follow these easy suggestions for adding nutritious and delicious nuts to your baby's diet.
Read More
5 Strategies to Help Your Child Try New Foods

5 Strategies to Help Your Child Try New Foods

Read More
Make-Ahead Meals For Easy Family Dinners

Make-Ahead Meals For Easy Family Dinners

Read More
6 Ways to Encourage Toddlers to Actually Sit Still and Eat Already

6 Ways to Encourage Toddlers to Actually Sit Still and Eat Already

Read More
The Worst Foods and Drinks for Kids' Teeth

The Worst Foods and Drinks for Kids' Teeth

Read More

11 Healthy, Money-Saving Grocery Shopping Hacks

These grocery shopping tips from The Easy 5-Ingredient Healthy Cookbook will help you come home from the supermarket with healthier food in your bags and more money in your wallet.

All Hints & Tips

7 Tech-Savvy Ways to Make Mealtime Easier (and Maybe Even Cheaper!)

7 Tech-Savvy Ways to Make Mealtime Easier (and Maybe Even Cheaper!)

Read More
15 Ways to Help Your Baby Love Food as Much as You Do

15 Ways to Help Your Baby Love Food as Much as You Do

Read More
If Your Preschooler Craves Fast Food, You May Want to Turn Off the TV

If Your Preschooler Craves Fast Food, You May Want to Turn Off the TV

Read More
Your Age-by-Age Guide to Raising a Foodie

Your Age-by-Age Guide to Raising a Foodie

Read More
How to Make Natural Food Dyes

How to Make Natural Food Dyes

Read More
5 Mistakes Parents Make When Teaching Kids Moderation

5 Mistakes Parents Make When Teaching Kids Moderation

Read More
The 7 Meal-Planning Methods That Changed My Life

The 7 Meal-Planning Methods That Changed My Life

Read More
5 Fun Food Mashups

5 Fun Food Mashups

Read More
How to Make Almond Milk

How to Make Almond Milk

Read More
4 Ways to Make Lunch More Fun

4 Ways to Make Lunch More Fun

Read More
Hungry? You May Be Feeding Your Kids Too Much

Hungry? You May Be Feeding Your Kids Too Much

Read More
How to Cut a Pineapple

How to Cut a Pineapple

Read More
How To Cut Up an Onion

How To Cut Up an Onion

Read More
How to Roll Out Pie Dough

How to Roll Out Pie Dough

Read More
Two Easy Ways to Cut a Mango

Two Easy Ways to Cut a Mango

Read More
The Best Way to Cut Cauliflower

The Best Way to Cut Cauliflower

Read More
How to Cut a Bell Pepper

How to Cut a Bell Pepper

Read More
Your Slow Cooker Questions—Answered!

Your Slow Cooker Questions—Answered!

Read More
Quick Dinners From the Supermarket Salad Bar

Quick Dinners From the Supermarket Salad Bar

Read More
How to Cut an Avocado

How to Cut an Avocado

Read More
5 Surprising Things Your Food Processor Can Do

5 Surprising Things Your Food Processor Can Do

Read More
6 Ways to Make Grocery Shopping With Kids Not Awful

6 Ways to Make Grocery Shopping With Kids Not Awful

Read More
5 Ways to Eat More Sustainably as a Family

5 Ways to Eat More Sustainably as a Family

Read More
6 Easy Tips for Buying Healthier Groceries

6 Easy Tips for Buying Healthier Groceries

Read More
How a Freezer Meal Co-Op Changed My Life

How a Freezer Meal Co-Op Changed My Life

Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com