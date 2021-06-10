Tartines to Toasts: 10 No-Cook Open-Faced Sandwiches the Whole Family Will Love

By Anna Helm Baxter
June 10, 2021
Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Open-face sandwiches layer flavor and fun in one simple-to-assemble package. And with no real cooking involved, you can quickly throw together a filling meal for the whole gang. We'll toast to that!

Start Slideshow

1 of 9

Avo-Turkey Toast

Credit: Caitlin Bensel
View Recipe

The unexpected combo of avocado and orange zest somehow just works deliciously.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

Salami Bagel

Credit: Caitlin Bensel
View Recipe

Elevate your classic "bagel and cream cheese" meal with a few slices of salami. 

3 of 9

Fancy Ham & Egg Open-Faced Sandwich

Credit: Caitlin Bensel
View Recipe

This open-faced sandwich recipe relies on a baguette for extra crunch.

Advertisement

4 of 9

Vegan Chickpea Pita

Credit: Caitlin Bensel
View Recipe

Chickpeas provide the protein in this open-faced sandwich recipe, while quick-pickled onions give it some extra flavor.

5 of 9

Ricotta Rice Cake Plum Snack

Credit: Caitlin Bensel
View Recipe

Thanks to plum slices and smooth ricotta cheese, this rice cake sandwich almost tastes like a dessert.

6 of 9

Cheesy Apricot Open-Faced Sandwich

Credit: Caitlin Bensel
View Recipe

Who knew that cheddar cheese and dried apricots paired so well together? 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 9

Peanutty Raspberry Chocolate Open-Faced Muffin

Credit: Caitlin Bensel
View Recipe

If you're in a rush, this open-faced sandwich makes an ideal breakfast. 

8 of 9

Strawberry S'mores Open-Faced Baguette

Credit: Caitlin Bensel
View Recipe

Quick tip: If the dulce de leche is too thick to drizzle, warm it slightly in the microwave on high for 15 to 20 seconds.

9 of 9

Cherry-Berry Waffle

Credit: Caitlin Bensel
View Recipe

This open-faced sandwich recipe is perfect for satisfying a sweet tooth!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Anna Helm Baxter