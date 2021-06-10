Tartines to Toasts: 10 No-Cook Open-Faced Sandwiches the Whole Family Will Love
Open-face sandwiches layer flavor and fun in one simple-to-assemble package. And with no real cooking involved, you can quickly throw together a filling meal for the whole gang. We'll toast to that!
Avo-Turkey Toast
The unexpected combo of avocado and orange zest somehow just works deliciously.
Salami Bagel
Elevate your classic "bagel and cream cheese" meal with a few slices of salami.
Fancy Ham & Egg Open-Faced Sandwich
This open-faced sandwich recipe relies on a baguette for extra crunch.
Vegan Chickpea Pita
Chickpeas provide the protein in this open-faced sandwich recipe, while quick-pickled onions give it some extra flavor.
Ricotta Rice Cake Plum Snack
Thanks to plum slices and smooth ricotta cheese, this rice cake sandwich almost tastes like a dessert.
Cheesy Apricot Open-Faced Sandwich
Who knew that cheddar cheese and dried apricots paired so well together?
Peanutty Raspberry Chocolate Open-Faced Muffin
If you're in a rush, this open-faced sandwich makes an ideal breakfast.
Strawberry S'mores Open-Faced Baguette
Quick tip: If the dulce de leche is too thick to drizzle, warm it slightly in the microwave on high for 15 to 20 seconds.
Cherry-Berry Waffle
This open-faced sandwich recipe is perfect for satisfying a sweet tooth!