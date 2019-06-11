Kroger Recalls Select Frozen Berries Nationwide for Possible Hepatitis A Contamination

Image zoom AlenaHaurylik/shutterstock.com

June 11, 2019

The Kroger Co. has recalled three frozen berry products from their Private Selection label due to possible Hepatitis A contamination. This recall comes in response to an alert from the FDA that a sample of the retailer’s Private Selection frozen berries had been tested by the agency and were found to be contaminated with Hepatitis A.

The FDA encourages those who may have consumed affected product to consult with their health care professional or local health department to determine if a vaccination is appropriate. Consumers with symptoms of Hepatitis A should contact their health care professionals or the local health department immediately. Symptoms include fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine, and pale stool. No customer illnesses have been reported to date.

The products being recalled are the Private Selection Frozen Triple Berry Medley in 48-ounce bags with a “Best By” date of 7-7-2020, Private Selection Frozen Triple Berry Medley in 16-ounce bags with a “Best By” date of 6-19-2020, and Private Selection Frozen Blackberries in 16-ounce bags with a “Best By” date of 6-19-2020. Kroger has removed the potentially contaminated products from stores and encourages customers to return these bags for a full refund or replacement if they are in their possession.

Anyone with questions can contact Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to midnight EST, and Saturday and Sunday, 8:00 AM to 9:30 PM EST. We will keep you updated with the latest information on this recall as it comes in.

This article originally appeared on CookingLight.com.