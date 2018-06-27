Fruity Dessert Tacos for the 4th of July

Image zoom Sara Haas

Remember fruit pizzas? When I was younger, I think everyone served these at every party or occasion. I wasn’t upset by that, either, because I LOVED fruit pizza. And of course you can turn a fruit pizza into a taco! All it takes is a sugar cookie base, a nifty trick with aluminum foil, and your kid's favorite fruit. Yes, this healthy-ish dessert recipe is perfect for the 4th of July, but I serve it all year round, varying the fruit with the season.

Fruit Pizza Tacos

For the cookies:

3⁄4 cup all-purpose flour

1⁄2 cup white whole wheat flour

1⁄2 teaspoon baking powder

1⁄4 teaspoon kosher salt

1⁄4 cup + 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, softened

1⁄3 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

For the filling:

2 ounces Neufchâtel cheese

1⁄2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

Blueberries, sliced kiwi, sliced strawberries or any of your favorite fruits

Get started:

Preheat the oven to 375°F and line two large baking sheets with parchment paper. Take two big pieces of foil and shape into 11⁄2 inch logs. You’ll be using these to drape the cookies over after they’re cooked to shape them into tacos.

In a medium bowl, combine the flours, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

Beat the butter in a large mixing bowl or in the bowl of a stand mixer until fluffy. Add the sugar and beat until sugar is well-incorporated, about 2 minutes. Add the egg and the vanilla extract and beat for two more minutes. Then, gradually add the flour mixture and beat until combined.

Shape into 20 equal-sized balls and place on prepared pans. Smash each gently with a clean hand until slightly flattened, and bake 8 minutes. Allow to cool slightly before draping over the foil rod. (It’s ok if they crack!)

While cookies are baking, make the cream cheese filling:

In a large mixing bowl, whisk the Neufchâtel cheese with the vanilla extract. Gradually add confectioner’s sugar and mix until smooth and creamy.

To serve:

Spoon some of the cream cheese filling into each sugar cookie “taco". Add some fruit and serve.

by Sara Haas, published by Hatherleigh Press.