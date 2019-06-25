Frozen Berries Sold at Wal-Mart, Save-A-Lot Recalled for Possible Norovirus Risk

Image zoom Jason Donnelly

By Lauren Wicks

June 25, 2019

Alma Pak, a food supplier for stores like Wal-Mart and Save-A-Lot, issued a voluntary recall of their frozen blackberry products yesterday. These products are thought to be at risk for norovirus contamination—a highly contagious virus that causes severe nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, according to the CDC. Even though the virus typically goes away within 48 hours, at-risk populations like young children and elderly people could face more serious symptoms.

Here is the full list of recalled items:

16-ounce bags of Great Value Frozen Blackberries with expiration dates of 1/25/2021, 3/07/2021, and 4/08/2021. These were sold at Wal-Mart locations in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.

12-ounce bags of Tipton Grove Frozen Mixed Berries with expiration dates of 4/22/2021, 4/23/2021, and 4/24/2021. These were sold at Save-A-Lot locations in Florida, North Carolina, New York, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

Currently, no illnesses have been reported in relation to this recall. Retailers have been notified and products are no longer on store shelves. Alma Pak encourages consumers who have purchased this product to destroy it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Alma Pak at 1-866-965-3896, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

This article originally appeared on CookingLight.com.