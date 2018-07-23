Image zoom Cath Muscat

To hide veggies or not to hide veggies? I'm a pediatric dietitian, and here's my take. There is nothing wrong with bumping up recipes with hidden veggies, as long as you offer these same veggies to your child in their raw state too. The bottom line is you can never have too many veggies in a child's diet!

However, it's always best to involve your child in the process of adding veggies to their food. Prepare a chocolate muffin with added zucchini (like in the recipe below), and see the surprise on their face when they realize it tastes really good!

I developed these muffins for a nine-month-old client (you read that right) who would not eat anything other than chocolate. These muffins helped wean her off chocolate mudcakes while we worked towards improving her overall diet.

Chocolate Zucchini Muffins

1 cup (6 1/3 oz) zucchini, grated

½ cup (4 ½ oz) sweet potato, steamed, pureed

1 egg

2 ripe bananas

1/3 cup (1 ¾ oz) coconut sugar

1/3 cup maple syrup

1/3 cup (2 ½ oz) coconut oil, melted

1 cup (5 ½ oz) brown rice flour

½ tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

2 tbs cacao powder

1 tbs carob powder

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

pinch sea salt

1/3 cup (1 1/5 oz) dark chocolate chips (optional)

1. Preheat the oven to 355F.

2. Place the zucchini in a clean tea towel and squeeze to remove excess water.

3. Place the zucchini, sweet potato, egg, banana, coconut sugar, maple syrup and coconut oil in a processor and process at a high speed.

4. Add the rice flour, baking powder, baking soda, cacao powder, carob powder, vanilla and sea salt. Process at a high speed until smooth consistency is reached.

5. Gently fold in the chocolate chips by hand.

6. To make mini muffins, use mini paper inserts and add 1-2 tbs of batter per muffin and cook 30-35 mins or until a cake tester comes out clean.

Serve immediately, store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 4 days or freeze for up to 4 months.

Excerpted from The Wholesome Child by Mandy Sacher.