Chipotle Is Giving Away BOGO Burritos for Nurses on June 4

June 4, 2019

National Nurses Week is usually celebrated in May every year, but Chipotle always sets aside an extra day in June to show their appreciation for nurses. Continuing their tradition, the Mexican food chain is offering buy-one-get-one-free burritos to nurses on Tuesday, June 4. No matter what time your shift is, Chipotle is making it easy to take advantage of the deal—the promotion is running at every Chipotle location in the U.S. and Canada from open until close.

You can leave your scrubs at home, too. All you’ll need is a valid nursing license or ID (proving status of RN, NP, CRNA, CNS, CNM, LVN, CNA, and local equivalents), and you can score a free extra burrito, burrito bowl, salad, or order of tacos along with your entrée purchase.

"We know that nurses are some of the most hardworking individuals and Chipotle wants to do its part to recognize these dedicated professionals who are helping to cultivate a better world," said Chief Corporate Reputation Officer Laurie Schalow in a press release. "We're inviting all nurses to come into Chipotle to show us their IDs to redeem our token of appreciation."

The offer is only valid for in-restaurant orders, so save ordering from Chipotle’s app for another day. This isn’t the first time Chipotle is offering a special deal for nurses outside of the usual Nurses Week. In the past, Chipotle has offered similar deals to celebrate their own Nurse Appreciation Day, usually on the first Tuesday in June, and they’ve also offered buy-one-get-one burritos to teachers as part of Teacher Appreciation Week in May. Once you grab your free burrito on Tuesday, treat yourself even more by mixing up a homemade margarita to sip on, and share a toast with your fellow nurses.

This article originally appeared on BHG.com.