The Scoop on Food

Should Kids Be Weighed in Gym Class?
Weighing kids at school is a long-standing practice in an effort to prevent obesity. But it could harm children when not done properly.
Why Weight Loss Surgery for Kids Might Be a Bad Idea
A new policy statement says weight loss surgery like gastric bypass should be available to kids and teens who need it. Here's what experts are saying.
3 Reasons Eating at Home Is More Nutritional for Kids
Eating together as a family is incredibly beneficial for kids—but where you eat matters too. Here's why, plus tips for making meals at home easier to pull off.
Why You Should Stop Throwing Away Your Kid’s Halloween Candy
Disappearing their candy won't teach your kids anything—except not to trust mom and dad. Here's what to do with their Halloween haul instead.
Is a Vegan Diet Safe for Teens and Tweens?
Going fully plant-based is trendy on social media and among celebs. But is a vegan diet really healthy for growing kids?
How Bad Is Red Meat for Your Kids, Really?
Controversial new research says red and processed meats aren't so unhealthy after all. Here's what you should know when it comes to feeding your family.
Should You Buy an Air Fryer for Your Family?
Everyone is talking about air fryers. Does do they live up to the hype? We took one for a test spin to find out.
Are Meat Alternatives Healthy for Kids?
Plant-based burgers, sausage, and nuggets are trendy and seem like a smart choice, but are they good for your family? Here's what to know about all the flavorful faux-meat newcomers out there.
Is European Baby Formula Really Better?
What’s The Deal With School-Approved Snack Lists?
Your Child Was Diagnosed With Prediabetes, Now What?
Why Critics Think a Weight Watchers App for Kids is Totally Wrong

Unusual Eating Behaviors May Be Early Sign of Autism

While most picky eating is perfectly normal, some behaviors may be red flags for autism, says a new study. Here's what you need to know.

This New Costco Membership Feature Is Life-Changing
This Cheez-It/Boxed Wine Combo Is the Best Thing We've Seen All Day
Macy's Pulls Plates with 'Mom Jeans' vs. 'Skinny Jeans' Portion Sizes After Backlash
Over 700 Lbs. of Raw Beef and Pork Recalled Due to Possible Blood Contamination
How Breast Milk Boosts Your Baby's Microbiome
Nearly 100 Types of Hummus Recalled for Potential Listeria Contamination
7-Eleven Is Giving Out Free Slurpees on Thursday for 7-Eleven Day
Hot Dog Buns Sold at Aldi, Walmart, and Other Grocers Recalled for Choking Hazard
So What Exactly Is Bubble Tea, and Is It Safe for Kids?
Disney World Introduces New Strawberry Dole Whip Float at the Magic Kingdom
Listeria Recall: Fresh Veggies From Green Giant, Trader Joe's and Signature Farms Affected
Whole Papayas Linked to Nationwide Salmonella Outbreak
Dairy Queen Launches New Galaxy-Inspired Oreo Blizzard with 'Sparkly Cosmic Swirls'
Costco Is Selling Packaged Cheese Flights for Under $20
Frozen Berries Sold at Wal-Mart, Save-A-Lot Recalled for Possible Norovirus Risk
Pillsbury Bread Flour Recalled Due to Possible E. Coli Contamination
King Arthur Flour Issues a Voluntary Nationwide Recall Due to E. Coli Concerns
Kroger Recalls Select Frozen Berries Nationwide for Possible Hepatitis A Contamination
Disney's New Boozy Dole Whip Cookie Sandwich Is What Dreams Are Made Of
Where to Find Free and Discounted Donuts for National Donut Day 2019
The USDA Just Recalled 32,000 Pounds of Chicken—Here's What You Need to Know
Chipotle Is Giving Away BOGO Burritos for Nurses on June 4
Aldi Issues Flour Recall Over E. Coli Concerns
More Than 62,000 Pounds of Beef Are Being Recalled Due to E. Coli Concerns
Drumstick Ice Cream Cones Are Now a Cereal
