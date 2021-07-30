Even Picky Eaters Enjoy Mealtime When It Involves These Clever Sandwich Cutters on Amazon
It's no secret that many kids are picky eaters. From tantrums thrown over peas and carrots to refusals to eat anything other than mac and cheese, lunchtime can feel more like a battle than a break. So when parents on Amazon discovered a device that instantly turns boring sandwiches into a meal their kids actually love eating, they shared their enthusiasm for it with the world—or at least with fellow shoppers.
The Savoychef Sandwich Cutters are a collection of three sandwich slicers and sealers, each with its own fun shape, and they have an impressive 4.6-star rating. The star-, heart-, and mouse-shaped cutters instantly trim and seal sandwiches so that they're mess-free and easy to take on the go. And since each of the cutters' three components—a mini cutter, a sealer, and a large cutter—neatly stack into one another, they won't take up too much space in your kitchen.
To Buy: Savoychef Sandwich Cutters, $19.96; amazon.com
Over 2,000 five-star ratings on Amazon agree: Savoychef's sandwich cutters are like magic when it comes to picky eaters. "One day my toddler decided he didn't want his sandwiches anymore. I went searching for cutters and found these," one reviewer wrote. "Thank goodness I did! They are very easy to use and make the sandwich more appealing to our toddler son who now eats his sandwiches again. We have used one nearly every day since October 2020."
For kids with autism and sensory issues, a simple change in the shape of a sandwich can make a world of a difference. "Omg lunch game changer! My son is autistic and getting him to eat is like pulling teeth. He loved his star sandwich and loved playing with the cutters," another happy parent wrote. "Very well made product and am very happy to make lunch fun for the kids!"
For families whose kids already know and love Uncrustables, making a DIY version at home can be far less expensive—plus, Savoychef's easy-to-clean cutters come in more shapes than the store-bought kind.
"Life changer! My kids are huge into the Uncrustables and when I came across this I decided to try," another parent wrote. "We haven't bought at store ever again! They love to make them and they are so much better homemade!"
And parents who are worried about kitchen clutter and lack of space don't have reason to fret—with their small size and compact, stackable shapes, the cutters easily tuck away into any drawer.
"If I use the shapes, my kids will magically eat their sandwiches. I cannot explain it. These are great and easy to use and wash," one reviewer raved. "They're small enough that they won't take up a lot of space to store away. They are the size of a slice of sandwich bread. It's perfect really."
Make mealtimes fun and drama-free with Savoychef Sandwich Cutters, available on Amazon for just $20.