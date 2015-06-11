Together Time

Teaching kids about responsibility doesn't have to be a chore. Here, expert-approved ways to have fun -- and teach them a thing or two.

Helping with Lunch

How Kids Can Help Make Lunch

Get the kids involved with making their lunch -- you'll save time and teach them important skills.

Let's Do Lunch

9 yummy sandwich ideas that go way beyond baloney.

Stress-Proof Your Morning

Tips to avoid the morning mayhem -- and save time all day long.

8 Power Snacks

These energy-boosting snacks are kid-friendly and healthy -- perfect for after school!

Cleanup Time

How Kids Can Help Clean

Kids can help with simple cleanup tasks -- which not only lightens your load, but also lets you spend more time together.

De-Germ Your Home

Keep your family healthy and the house clean by going after these germ hot spots.

When Lovey Needs a Bath

Sometimes your child's cherished blanket or stuffed animal gets gross.

10 Green Cleaning Tips

Find natural ways to make your house sparkle.

Family Philanthropy

Volunteer as a Family

Involving your child in charity will help the community and teach her an important lesson -- and it lets you spend more time together.

10 Organizations for On-the-Go Families

You can still make a difference (and teach your kids valuable lessons) even if you don't have tons of spare time. These 10 organizations cater to on-the-go families with fun kid-friendly programs.

Activity: Hold a Lemonade Stand for Charity

Help your kids make and sell lemonade and treats and then donate the proceeds to charity!

9 Ways to Teach Your Kids about Giving

Discover easy ways you can show your children how to give to others.

Are You Choosing the Right Chores?

Find age-appropriate ways your kids can help out around the house.

Must-Have Car Organization Gear

Check out the gear that will put an end to car clutter.

Next Up: Organizing the Garage

Make room for the cars and corral the clutter to keep the garage a family-safe place.

Birthday Party Planning Together

Here are fun ways that kids can get involved in planning their own parties.

Birthday Parties Made Easy

Our birthday party planning tool will help you plan the ultimate bash.

Birthday Cake Bonanza!

From a Barbie cake to a volcano that really works, we've got some super-cool cake ideas.

Let's Do Laundry

Find out fun ways kids as young as 5 can help you tackle that pile of laundry.

4 Laundry Room Safety Musts

Keep Clothes Neater! 9 Easy Storage Solutions

Check out some cool products that get your kid psyched to put her stuff away.

Hamper Time!

Have trouble getting your child to put her dirty clothes in the hamper? Our tips will help make it happen.

Recycle It

Kids & Recycling: They Can Help!

It's easy to have your family "go green" -- start with the recycling.

Make It: Toilet Paper Tube Flowers

Have fun with another way to recycle -- by turning old TP tubes into festive flowers.

28 Ways to Go Green

Making small changes in your life can mean BIG difference for the environment.

Create an Eco-Friendly Nursery

Surround your baby with these natural, eco-friendly, and modern finds.

Setting the Table

Are your kids ready to take on this chore?

Placemat Table Setting Printable

Printable Table-Setting Place Mats

These make for a fun coloring project that also teaches table-setting skills.

Make Family Dinners a Must

Kids who eat with their families develop the best eating habits later in life.

The Stress-Free Dinner Hour

Can't remember the last time you had a relaxing evening? These simple strategies will turn supper into the best part of your family's day.

Clutter Cleanup

Have toys coming out of your ears? Find easy ways to sort your child's stuff and figure out what to do with the things you no longer need.

Printable Chore Charts

Clutter clears more easily when your kids pull their weight. Use our age-by-age guide to find the best projects for your child.

Cool Storage Solutions

These smart products will get your whole family psyched to put their stuff away.

Recalled Toys to Toss

These toys aren't safe for your kids to play with.

Raise a Giving Kid

Giving Gifts

During this hectic season, probably the last thing you want to do is take your kids holiday shopping -- major chaos! But allowing your child to pick out gifts for friends and family helps her learn to be generous and thoughtful.

Two boys putting dishes in the dishwasher Credit: Ted & Debbie

Raising Kids Who Care

These simple ideas teach your children to be nice, generous people, one good deed at a time.

The Best Gifts for Everyone on Your List

What to get for teachers, babysitters, coaches? Get inspired with these great finds.

Teaching Kids About Money

Generosity and smart spending go hand in hand. Here, the lessons you need to teach right now to raise a money-savvy child.

Raising Thankful Kids

Thank-You Cards

Sending a card after getting a birthday present or holiday gift isn't just good manners -- it will also give your child a chance to reflect on how thoughtful his friends and family are.

Printable Stickers!

Send a note that stands out with these appreciative stickers.

7 Ways to Raise Grateful Kids

Teach your kids to use the magic words, and follow our tips to foster gratitude from an early age.

The Cutest Baby Thank-You Cards

Pregnant or a new mom again? Don't forget your own gratitude! Say thanks for all those generous baby gifts you're getting with one of these gorgeous cards.

Caring for the Family Pet

Kids & Pets

Pets are a lot of fun -- and a lot of work. But there are great ways your kids can pitch in.

Baby, Meet Snickers

When your pup meets your infant, it might not be love at first sniff.

Bite-Proof Your Pooch

Does your child know how to behave around a pet?

Have Pet, Will Travel

Planning to hit the road with your four-legged friend?

