Healthy Eating Tips and Recipes for Kids

Packed with fiber and heart-healthy potassium, these one-bite treats lend themselves to tasty customization.

Start with a peeled banana. Trim one end so that it's flat, and set the banana upright on the cut. Use a butter knife to apply a coating of all-natural (sugar-free) nut butter, then roll the fruit in a healthy topping. Shown here: chia seeds; unsweetened, shredded coconut; crushed pretzels; and chopped walnuts. Cut into 3/4-inch slices and serve.

This For That

Can't eat peanut butter? This recipe also works with sunflower-seed or soy butter.

Originally published in FamilyFun magazine.