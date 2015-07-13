Healthy Eating Tips and Recipes for Kids
Fun strategies and parent-tested ideas for encouraging your kids to eat better, be healthier, and enjoy their food.
Banana Sushi
Packed with fiber and heart-healthy potassium, these one-bite treats lend themselves to tasty customization.
Start with a peeled banana. Trim one end so that it's flat, and set the banana upright on the cut. Use a butter knife to apply a coating of all-natural (sugar-free) nut butter, then roll the fruit in a healthy topping. Shown here: chia seeds; unsweetened, shredded coconut; crushed pretzels; and chopped walnuts. Cut into 3/4-inch slices and serve.
This For That
Can't eat peanut butter? This recipe also works with sunflower-seed or soy butter.
Originally published in FamilyFun magazine.
The Right Stuff
Serve up a treat for two that's packed with heart-healthy fiber and other good-for-you nutrients. Simply halve and pit an avocado, then divide one of our kid-friendly fillings between the portions.
Try it three ways:
Black Bean Salad (top): 1/4 cup black beans + 2 Tbsp. each corn and diced red bell pepper + 2 tsp. minced scallion + 2 pinches chili powder + 1/2 tsp. each olive oil and lime juice + salt + sprinkle of cheddar
Lightened-up BLT (middle): 2 Tbsp. each diced ham and tomato + 3 Tbsp. shredded lettuce + 1 tsp. mayo + salt and pepper + a few croutons
Strawberry Salsa (bottom): 3 Tbsp. chopped strawberries + 1 1/2 tsp. finely diced red onion + 2 Tbsp. cucumber + 1/2 tsp. lime juice + 2 tsp. cilantro + salt and pepper
Originally published in FamilyFun magazine.
Cupid Kebabs
Let your kids make these simple tomato and cheese skewers and they just might fall in love with healthy snacking. Start by diagonally trimming away the ends of two grape tomatoes and trimming small pieces of cheese (we used cheddar) for the arrow parts. Then have your kids assemble the pieces on a toothpick as shown.
Originally published in FamilyFun magazine.
Fruit and Veggie Scroll-ups
Our oven-dried fruit leather is bursting with sweetness, all natural, and surprisingly easy to make. Heat the oven to 200 degrees. Microwave 2 medium beets in 1/2 cup water until tender, about 9 minutes. Let them cool, then peel and puree in a blender with 2 1/2 cups trimmed strawberries and 3/4 cup pitted dates. Line a rimmed baking sheet (ours is 15 by 10 inches) with a silicone baking mat (available for about $20 where cooking supplies are sold). Evenly spread on the puree. Bake until the leather is no longer sticky, about 5 hours. Cool in the pan, then peel it off the mat and cut into 8 strips. Roll them up in parchment paper.
This for That: You can replace the strawberries in this recipe with an equal amount of diced apple.
Originally published in FamilyFun magazine.
Serve a Sunshine Parfait
This yummy medley of citrus fruit and toasted crunchies is sure to brighten your child's morning while providing a healthy dose of vitamin C. To make a batch of the toasted add-ins, spread 1 cup sweetened shredded coconut and 1 cup sliced almonds on separate baking sheets and toast them in an oven at 350°, checking and stirring frequently, until light golden brown, about 10 minutes. (This step can be done ahead and the ingredients stored in airtight containers.) To assemble the parfait, peel and cut an orange into segments. Place half in the bottom of a 6-ounce glass. Sprinkle on a heaping teaspoon of toasted coconut, followed by a generous tablespoon of plain low-fat yogurt. Repeat the layers, then top with a heaping teaspoon of toasted almonds.
Originally published in FamilyFun magazine.
Pumpkin Nut Butter
This pie-inspired dip from healthy-dessert blogger Katie Higgins (chocolatecoveredkatie.com) is loaded with fiber and heart-healthy vitamin A. In a medium bowl, stir together 2/3 cup pumpkin puree (not pie filling), 3 tablespoons almond butter, 1 1/2 teaspoons brown sugar, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, and a pinch of salt. Serve with whole grain crackers or toast.
Originally published in FamilyFun magazine.
Bunny Burgers
These fresh veggie and dried-fruit bites are a nutritious treat for little nibblers. In a small bowl, stir together 3 tablespoons creamy peanut butter, 2 tablespoons finely chopped raisins, and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon. Peel a large carrot and slice it crosswise into 1/8-inch-thick pieces. Spread a tiny dollop of the peanut butter mixture onto a slice, then sandwich it with another. Makes about 16 burgers.
Originally published in FamilyFun magazine.
Easy-Peasy Yogurt Pops
Turning your child's favorite yogurt into a frozen snack couldn't be simpler. With a knife, slit the center of a yogurt cup lid (our cups were 3 ounces) and insert a plastic spoon or craft stick. Freeze about 3 hours. Remove the packaging and serve.
Originally published in FamilyFun magazine.
Bagel Buddy
Tempt a picky eater with our happy-face veggie bagel. Spread one half of a plain bagel with cream cheese. Trim a piece of the other half into a hat as shown and press it in place. Use broccoli florets to embellish the hat. Press black olives and grape tomato halves in place for the eyes and cheeks. Finish with a chive or scallion mouth and a bell pepper scarf.
Originally published in FamilyFun magazine
Wing It!
Our turkey-fied twist on a veggie platter just might entice your kids to gobble up a healthy predinner snack. To make it, line a plate with lettuce leaves. Layer on broccoli, bell peppers, and baby carrots. Include a bowl of your favorite dip, plus mushrooms around the bottom. Add a mushroom cap head with peppercorn eyes and bell pepper wings, feet, and facial features.
Originally published in FamilyFun magazine
How to Eat Healthy: Raising Nutrition-Smart Kids
No-Bake Snack: Cherry Almond Granola Bites
These chewy fruit and nut bites make a wholesome replacement for salty, store-bought snacks. Mix up the six-ingredient recipe after dinner, and they'll be ready to pack in your child's lunch box (and your own) by morning. In a large bowl, stir together 2 1/2 cups quick oats, 1/2 cup dried cherries (chopped), and 1 cup slivered almonds. In a small bowl, stir together 2/3 cup each of agave nectar and unsalted, sugar-free almond butter, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Add it to the oat mixture and blend until all the ingredients are well coated. If the oats seem dry, add more agave nectar, 1 teaspoon at a time, up to 1 tablespoon. Line a 9-inch square pan with parchment paper. Transfer the granola to the pan and press it evenly into the bottom. Cover it with plastic and refrigerate until set, about 4 hours.
Originally published in FamilyFun magazine
Banana Cupcakes
Give banana slices an oh-so-good upgrade by layering them with nutritious toppings. Use a piping bag and round decorating tip (or a ziplock bag with a corner snipped off) to pipe a swirl of peanut butter on a 1-inch-thick slice. Top with fresh berries, shredded coconut, or other healthy favorites.
Originally published in FamilyFun magazine
Build-Your-Own Breakfast Bar
Here's the scoop on encouraging a healthy and balanced weekday breakfast: set out a toppings bar for dressing up a bowl of your child's favorite cereal. Simply put out a small selection of fresh or dried fruit, yogurt, and nuts, then let him customize his bowl with the add-ins. If you're lucky, he may even check off two of his fruit servings for the day.
Originally published in FamilyFun magazine
Lunch Box Tip: Keep Apples Appetizing
Reader Tina Vanasse Narbonne of Acton, Massachusetts, sent in this great idea to prevent sliced apples from turning brown. Use an apple corer to cut the center of the fruit, but leave the bottom half inch uncut. With a paring knife, make slices as shown, again leaving the bottom uncut. Wrap the apple tightly with plastic wrap so that the slices are snug against one another. At lunch your child can break off the slices.
Originally published in FamilyFun magazine
We Ate the Alphabet
"To help my daughters, Janey and Laura, learn the alphabet, I came up with a month of meals from a to z. We started with alphabet soup, went on to beef and broccoli with brown rice, and all the way through to baked ziti and zucchini. The activity prompted us to be creative, made menu planning easier, and encouraged the girls to try new foods. We were all excited to find out what was for dinner!"
Amy Olsen Lowell, VT
Over the Veggie Rainbow
This healthy snack provides a golden opportunity to entice your kids to eat fresh vegetables. To make it, fill a small bowl with dip (we used guacamole). Slice four long strips of bell peppers in various colors and arrange them as shown. Cut two small cauliflower clouds, skewer each with a toothpick, then position one on each side of the peppers. Place sliced carrot coins beside the bowl for the leprechaun's pot of gold.
Originally published in FamilyFun magazine
Cocoa Bites
All the sweetness in these bite-size bonbons comes from natural sugars, and they're made with just five healthy ingredients. To whip up a batch, process 2 cups whole pitted dates (about 10 ounces), 1 cup each unsweetened shredded coconut and whole almonds, and 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder in a food processor until the nuts are finely chopped. Add 1/4 cup of water and pulse until the mixture forms a rough paste. With moistened hands, shape heaping teaspoons into balls, then roll them in chopped nuts or coconut to coat. They'll keep refrigerated for up to a week. Makes about 40.
Originally published in FamilyFun magazine
Healthy Snack Tip
Make raw veggies more fun to eat by serving them in an edible bowl. Form a well in the center of a slice of a baguette, then add a dollop of your child's favorite dip along with cut veggies, such as carrots, beans, and bell peppers.
Originally published in FamilyFun magazine
Make-Ahead Smoothies
No time in the morning to fix a smoothie? Try prepping and bagging the ingredients in advance. Freeze your child's favorite yogurt in an ice cube tray, then place five cubes and 1/2 cup of fresh or frozen fruit in a ziplock freezer bag and freeze. When it's time to serve the smoothie, combine the bag's contents with 1 cup of juice in a blender and process until smooth. Makes about 2 cups.
Originally published in FamilyFun magazine