Kids Nutrition

You play the most important role in raising a food-savvy kid. Get the know-how you need to nourish and nurture and to help them develop good eating habits for life.

EPA Bans Pesticide That May Be Harmful to Children
The controversial chemical has been used on dozens of food crops. Here's what parents should know.
You Shouldn't Pressure Your Child To Eat New Foods, Study Says
Frustrated by your picky eaters? A new study says pressuring them to try something new (or to eat just three more bites!) doesn't help.
GMOs and Babies: What's Hiding in Your Little One's Food
Here's everything you need to know about GMOs, a buzzword in the food world—and how you can make the safest nutrition choices for your baby.
8 Signs Your Child Is Eating Too Much Salt
Eating too much salt-containing foods, even at a young age can have long-lasting effects. Here are some signs your child's getting too much at mealtime.
3 Things to Know About Baby Cereal
Many pediatricians agree that baby cereal is an ideal first food. Here’s what you should know about the mushy, soft, iron-fortified product.
Mom Shamed for Sending Child to School With Chocolate Milk
Should a mom have been criticized for her beverage choice for her 5-year-old?
7 Things Parents Should Know About Non-Dairy Milks
Alternative milks like soy and almond are popular picks. But nutrition-wise, most aren't an equal swap for cow's milk. Before you pour, get the facts!
Could Alternative Milks Make Your Kid Shorter?
A new study says drinking non-cow's milk may hamper kids' height potential, but does that make alternative milks "bad" for children?
New Guidelines on Fruit Juice: Less for Kids and None for Babies
What Kids Eat at School Might Depend on When They Have Lunch and Recess
Don't Be Fooled by These Misleading Labels on Kids' Foods
If Your Preschooler Craves Fast Food, You May Want to Turn Off the TV

11 High-Fiber Foods for Kids to Fight Constipation

Looking for a natural way to help your child stay regular? Have her eat these healthy, fiber-rich foods and say sayonara to constipation.

5 Mistakes Parents Make When Teaching Kids Moderation
Protein Powder for Kids? Here's Why You Should Skip It.
3 Ways to Get Toddlers to Eat Meat
The Healthiest Fast-Food Kids' Meals May Surprise You
5 Foods to Fight Kids' Colds & Flu
Why Kids Shouldn't Be Hearing 'Clean Your Plate' at Mealtimes
5 Kid Foods That Aren't as Healthy as They Seem
Study: Kids Are Eating Better, But There's Still a Lot of Room for Improvement
In Praise of Ketchup
The 10 Saltiest Foods In Kids' Diets Might Surprise You
You Might Be Surprised to Hear Your Toddler Should Skip This Drink
You Won't Believe How Much Added Sugar Is in Most School Breakfasts
Here’s Why Most Kids Need to Cut WAY Back on Sweet Drinks
Organic Gatorade Is Here, and I'm Not Happy About It
Why I'm Taking the New Sugar Guidelines With a Grain of Salt (and I'm a Dietitian)
Say What? Science Says the 'Sugar High' Is a Myth
When Your Child Is Skinny
Hungry? You May Be Feeding Your Kids Too Much
Are Coffee Shop Drinks Safe for Kids?
Parents Magazine and Atlantis Resort Team up on a New Children's Menu
10 Kids' Food Myths—Busted!
Stop Sneaking Veggies Into Your Kids' Foods
A Plea for Healthier Kids' Menus
Were You Fooled By Kraft Mac & Cheese?
Why Your Kids Shouldn't Quit Sugar
