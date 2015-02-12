24 Healthy Foods For Picky Eaters

Sara Haas, RDN—a Chicago-based consultant, culinary dietitian, and author of Taco! Taco! Taco! & Fertility Foods Cookbook—says cauliflower can be a healthy food for picky eaters. Try slicing it in half to create a visually-appealing cauliflower steak, which you can top with familiar ingredients such as tomato sauce and shaved parmesan cheese.

If your child is still skeptical about digging into the large veggie, start smaller with cauliflower-based foods, like pizza crust or pasta (if your kid likes mac 'n' cheese, serve Kraft Macaroni & Cheese with cauliflower added to the pasta—it tastes the same as the regular stuff, but has a 1/4 cup serving of veggies).