Nutrition

Making sure kids -- and adults -- eat nutritious meals has never been more important. Here are some easy ways to sneak in good foods, vitamins, and fiber without them knowing the difference.

EPA Bans Pesticide That May Be Harmful to Children
The controversial chemical has been used on dozens of food crops. Here's what parents should know.
7 Low-Cost, Super Healthy Veggies to Add to Your Kids' Meals
Adding more vegetables to your family's diet doesn't have to cost a fortune. Here are some of the most nutritious and affordable vegetables to add to your grocery list, according to experts.
Skip the Sugar Completely For Babies and Toddlers, Says New Report
For the first time, the new Dietary Guidelines for Americans will include advice for feeding babies and toddlers. A new report gives a peek at what they might include (spoiler: peanut is in, sugar is out!).
Is Grass-Fed Milk Actually Healthier?
Grass-fed milk is a rapidly growing category with a fresh-from-the-farm name that sounds worthy of superfood status. But is it, really?
How Junk Food Could Help Your Picky Eater
We’re often so focused on getting our kids to eat vegetables that we forget it’s perfectly normal to go for dishes that taste good. Here’s why you should stress less about the fries and pizza and accept that happy meals can be healthy.
What to Say to a Picky Eater
If you haven't had any luck convincing your child to try new foods, you may be doing it wrong. Here's what you should be saying to your picky eater to get them to eat.
You Shouldn't Pressure Your Child To Eat New Foods, Study Says
Frustrated by your picky eaters? A new study says pressuring them to try something new (or to eat just three more bites!) doesn't help.
GMOs and Babies: What's Hiding in Your Little One's Food
Here's everything you need to know about GMOs, a buzzword in the food world—and how you can make the safest nutrition choices for your baby.
8 Signs Your Child Is Eating Too Much Salt
3 Things to Know About Baby Cereal
Pizza Is a Healthier Breakfast Than Cereal, According to a Nutritionist
How Plant-Based Milks Compare to Cow's Milk for Kids

Mom Shamed for Sending Child to School With Chocolate Milk

Should a mom have been criticized for her beverage choice for her 5-year-old?

Don't Be Fooled by These Misleading Labels on Kids' Foods
If Your Preschooler Craves Fast Food, You May Want to Turn Off the TV
11 High-Fiber Foods for Kids to Fight Constipation
Major Yogurt Company Slashes Sugar in Products for Babies and Kids
Parents Magazine's Best Allergy-Friendly Packaged Foods
The Best Reason to Stop Being a Short-Order Cook
This School Cafeteria Proves It's Possible to Serve Real, Healthy Food
Whoa: Kids Are Eating 200% More Fake Sugar Than a Decade Ago
5 Mistakes Parents Make When Teaching Kids Moderation
Protein Powder for Kids? Here's Why You Should Skip It.
3 Ways to Get Toddlers to Eat Meat
The Healthiest Fast-Food Kids' Meals May Surprise You
5 Foods to Fight Kids' Colds & Flu
Why Kids Shouldn't Be Hearing 'Clean Your Plate' at Mealtimes
5 Kid Foods That Aren't as Healthy as They Seem
Study: Kids Are Eating Better, But There's Still a Lot of Room for Improvement
In Praise of Ketchup
The 10 Saltiest Foods In Kids' Diets Might Surprise You
You Might Be Surprised to Hear Your Toddler Should Skip This Drink
You Won't Believe How Much Added Sugar Is in Most School Breakfasts
Here’s Why Most Kids Need to Cut WAY Back on Sweet Drinks
Organic Gatorade Is Here, and I'm Not Happy About It
Why I'm Taking the New Sugar Guidelines With a Grain of Salt (and I'm a Dietitian)
Say What? Science Says the 'Sugar High' Is a Myth
When Your Child Is Skinny
