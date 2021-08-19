7 Low-Cost, Super Healthy Veggies to Add to Your Kids' Meals

1 Broccoli: $1.92/lb

The green giant is as nutritious as it is versatile. "Broccoli is a cheap vegetable and it provides many nutrients including antioxidants, vitamins A and C, fiber, folate, vitamin K, and potassium," Dr. Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, tells Parents. Eat it steamed, cooked, in your salads, or to add a serving of veggies to your favorite comfort foods.

You can also opt for frozen broccoli, which is as nutritious and will last you longer. "A bag of 10oz generic brand frozen cut broccoli costs around $1.00 and contains the same amount of vitamins and minerals as fresh broccoli crowns," Melissa Mitri, MS, RD of wellness product review site Wellness Verge, tells Parents.