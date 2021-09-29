This is the last thing parents of picky eaters need to hear right now.

Is There an Uncrustables Shortage? Why You Can't Find the Childhood Favorite in Stores

We have another shortage to report, and it might be worse than toilet paper for some parents: The supply of Uncrustables appears to be scant around the country.

For the unfamiliar, Uncrustables are crust-free foods produced by The J.M. Smucker Company, or Smucker's. The peanut butter and jelly ones are perhaps the best known, but there are also other varieties, like pepperoni bites. Uncrustables are a dream for busy parents and picky eaters.

You're usually able to find Uncrustables in most big-box grocery stores and retail establishments around the country, like Target and Walmart. But social media has been sounding the alarm in recent weeks about a potential shortage.

It seems to have started with a Facebook post earlier this month, in which Uncrustables was promoting its Uncured Pepperoni Bites. But a few parents had some other things on their minds.

"How about Uncrustables and Smucker's [get their acts] together and start getting strawberry Uncrustables back in distribution. My kiddo is sensory sensitive, and that is the only thing he eats for lunch," wrote one person.

"Would love to try [the pepperoni bites] but [can't] find them in stores. Can't even find the PB&J. Why?"

Twitter has started buzzing about a potential Uncrustables shortage too, with one user going as far as to call it a full-blown crisis.

"The Uncrustables shortage is the crisis no one is talking about," the person wrote.

"@Uncrustables: Is there a shortage in PA?? Trying to maintain a happy home here…help a Dad out," tweeted a frustrated father last week.

Is there really a massive Uncrustables shortage, or is it more of a localized issue? It's tough to tell. Early in the pandemic, The J.M. Smucker Co. paused new product launches and reduced production of some items, including Uncrustables' peanut butter varieties, to ensure higher-demand products stayed on the shelves. But the brand has since resumed normal production.

Uncrustables has tried to communicate with some of its customers on social media to assure them they'll see their kids' favorite food back on the shelves soon. In one tweet, the brand wrote, "We are currently prioritizing the production of high-demand Uncrustables flavors. At this time, we hope to have all of our flavors back on store shelves soon but suggest speaking with the manager at your preferred retailer for the best availability information locally."