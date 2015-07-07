Not Your Kids' Ice Cream: Delicious Ice Cream for Grown-Ups
Best Ice Pop
Chloe’s Piña Colada Pops
Coconut water and pineapple puree mimic the cocktail flavor. We may or may not have dunked one in rum for research purposes.
60 calories, 5g added sugar
Best Coffee Ice Cream
Coolhaus Queens’ Coffee
This female-founded brand partnered with Allegro Coffee, which sources beans from women-run farms in East Africa. Even before testers knew the backstory, they were sold on the creamy texture and hint of sweetness.
250 calories, 27g added sugar per serving
Best Ice Cream With Mix-Ins
Ben & Jerry’s Netflix & Chill’d
There’s no treat we’d rather binge-watch The Office with than this peanut-butter ice cream with pretzels and brownie chunks.
390 calories, 24g added sugar per serving
Best Bar Dipped In Chocolate
Outshine Half-Dipped Strawberry with Dark Chocolate, Granola & Cacao Nibs
The chocolate coating (granola added for crunch—genius!) elevates this frozen-fruit bar.
140 calories, 14g added sugar
Best Dairy-Free Ice Cream
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream Caramel Pecan Sticky Buns
Your favorite breakfast pastry gets a warm-weather makeover: Pieces of sticky-bun dough, chopped roasted pecans, and caramel swirls are packed into a dairy-free coconut-cream base.
Taste testers raved about the thick, almost creamy texture!
280 calories, 20g added sugar per serving