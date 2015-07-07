Not Your Kids' Ice Cream: Delicious Ice Cream for Grown-Ups

By Karen Cicero
Courtesy of Chloe’s
Your kids are finally tucked away in bed and you're more than ready for some much-deserved me-time: Netflix and a sweet treat. But you're sick of eating that birthday cake ice cream your son picked out, right? Looking for a more "grown-up" option? Our staff rounded up our favorite mommy-friendly ice creams, sorbets, and gelatos. Enjoy!
Best Ice Pop

Chloe’s Piña Colada Pops

Coconut water and pineapple puree mimic the cocktail flavor. We may or may not have dunked one in rum for research purposes.

60 calories, 5g added sugar

Best Coffee Ice Cream

Coolhaus Queens’ Coffee

This female-founded brand partnered with Allegro Coffee, which sources beans from women-run farms in East Africa. Even before testers knew the backstory, they were sold on the creamy texture and hint of sweetness.

250 calories, 27g added sugar per serving

Best Ice Cream With Mix-Ins

Ben & Jerry’s Netflix & Chill’d

There’s no treat we’d rather binge-watch The Office with than this peanut-butter ice cream with pretzels and brownie chunks.

390 calories, 24g added sugar per serving

Best Bar Dipped In Chocolate

Outshine Half-Dipped Strawberry with Dark Chocolate, Granola & Cacao Nibs

The chocolate coating (granola added for crunch—genius!) elevates this frozen-fruit bar.

140 calories, 14g added sugar

Best Dairy-Free Ice Cream

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream Caramel Pecan Sticky Buns

Your favorite breakfast pastry gets a warm-weather makeover: Pieces of sticky-bun dough, chopped roasted pecans, and caramel swirls are packed into a dairy-free coconut-cream base.

Taste testers raved about the thick, almost creamy texture!

280 calories, 20g added sugar per serving

