17 Thanksgiving Potluck Ideas
No-Fuss Sweet Potato Casserole
The Thanksgiving crowd anticipates sweet potatoes, and you won't disappoint with this casserole. Raisins, pecans, and brown sugar add a little extra to the sweet spuds, which can be prepared ahead of time and reheated to serve.
Pecan Dressing with Dried Cherries
Crunchy pecans and sweet cherries make a great pair in this tasty stuffing.
Apple-Squash Soup
This soup features two superstars of the season and is guaranteed to fit in with the flavors of the rest of the potluck. Make the soup a day or two early and serve directly from a slow cooker set on low or warm.
Creamy Corn Chowder
Thanksgiving shouldn't be without one of its staple ingredients, corn. This chowder, flecked with bacon and thick with potatoes and cheddar cheese, calls on kernels for their sweet signature flavor. Use frozen corn if you don't have access to fresh cobs.
Orange Amandine Green Beans
Everyone will love the crisp texture and bright flavor of these zesty beans.
Apple-Spinach Salad
Walnut oil, cider vinegar, and molasses dress this salad that features crunchy apples and chewy dates.
Walnut-Romaine Salad
In-season pomegranate seeds leave their ruby mark on this crisp, crunchy salad. Bring the vinaigrette separately and dress the salad just before dinner or let guests spoon the vinaigrette on their own servings.
Pear & Prosciutto Salad
Sweet pears and salty prosciutto give this simple salad a complex taste. Prepare the pear vinaigrette ahead of time, but wait until you're ready to serve to slice the remaining pear so it doesn't brown. Assemble the salad shortly before dinnertime.
Pecan-Orange Rice
Crunchy pecans and sweet oranges add texture to a basic rice pilaf. Serve it at room temperature as rice salad or hot as a grain side.
Mushroom Stuffing
Bacon, thyme, sage, hearty pumpernickel bread, and meaty mushrooms could make this stuffing a main course. Prepare it just before serving or a few days ahead, reserving some oven space to reheat before dinner.
Corn Bread Stuffing
Purchased corn bread makes this stuffing a snap to pull together. Bake just before dinner and serve warm.
Balsamic Orange Cranberry Sauce
The flavors of balsamic vinegar and orange turn this classic cranberry sauce into something extra special.
Bulgur-Stuffed Squash
Spicy sausage combines with fluffy bulgur wheat and settles inside roasted squash "bowls." Dinner guests can scoop out the filling and the squash or enjoy an entire half.
Nutty Cream Cheese-Stuffed Celery
Crunchy celery sticks studded with cream cheese and walnuts make a quick and easy light appetizer.
Roasted Vegetable Gratin
This gratin is an alternative to roasted veggies and stuffing. Butternut squash, red pepper, parsnips, polenta, and Asiago come together for a twist on the two Thanksgiving staples.
Cranberry Bundt Cake
This impressive dessert is actually made with a box of cake mix.
Caramel-Pumpkin Layered Pie
Rum-spiked caramel and chiffon filling make this pumpkin pie stand out from the rest to steal the spotlight on the potluck dessert table.
