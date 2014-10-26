Break out the corkscrew and follow this advice from Jennifer Desmond, NYC wine writer and educator.

1. Before the meal offer your guests cava, a bright, bubbly white wine from Spain. It will remind everyone of champagne, but it's easier on the wallet.2. Have one type of white and one type of red on hand for the feast. Look for inexpensive dry Rieslings and pinot noirs, which are versatile and pair well with different flavors.3. Plan on one bottle of wine for every two drinkers. If you end up with extra, it won't go to waste.

Desmond's Picks