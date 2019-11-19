A Latin Thanksgiving Menu: 5 Recipes Full of Flavor
Peruvian roast turkey, anyone? From side dishes to dessert, refresh your Thanksgiving dinner menu with these surprisingly simple recipes full of Latin flavor.
Calabaza and Wild-Rice Stuffing
Soggy stuffing is a thing of the past thanks to this wild-rice and pumpkin version seasoned with cilantro.
Butternut-Brussels-and-Jicama Slaw
Get a head start on this side dish by making the vinaigrette the day before. You can also speed things up buying halved Brussels sprouts and cubed butternut squash.
Mashed Potatoes With Chimichurri Butter
Have a picky eater at the table? Serve him plain mashed potatoes and let him swirl in as little or as much herb butter as he’d like.
Peruvian Roast Turkey With Cilantro Sauce
For even better flavor, coat the turkey with the spice rub the day before, and let it sit uncovered in the fridge overnight.
Dulce de Leche Icebox Tart
Little hands will love to help press in the pie crust and whip the cream-cheese filling for this crazy-delicious riff on Argentina’s chocotorta.