A Latin Thanksgiving Menu: 5 Recipes Full of Flavor

November 19, 2019
Peruvian roast turkey, anyone? From side dishes to dessert, refresh your Thanksgiving dinner menu with these surprisingly simple recipes full of Latin flavor.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Calabaza and Wild-Rice Stuffing

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Soggy stuffing is a thing of the past thanks to this wild-rice and pumpkin version seasoned with cilantro.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Butternut-Brussels-and-Jicama Slaw

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Get a head start on this side dish by making the vinaigrette the day before. You can also speed things up buying halved Brussels sprouts and cubed butternut squash.

3 of 6

Mashed Potatoes With Chimichurri Butter

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Have a picky eater at the table? Serve him plain mashed potatoes and let him swirl in as little or as much herb butter as he’d like.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Peruvian Roast Turkey With Cilantro Sauce

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For even better flavor, coat the turkey with the spice rub the day before, and let it sit uncovered in the fridge overnight.

5 of 6

Dulce de Leche Icebox Tart

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Little hands will love to help press in the pie crust and whip the cream-cheese filling for this crazy-delicious riff on Argentina’s chocotorta.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com