Thanksgiving Food for Kids: 13 Recipes Your Family Will Love
Turkey Day will go off without a hitch when you include dishes designed for picky palates. Try our kid-friendly Thanksgiving recipes that you'll actually enjoy too.
Sweet-Potato Crunch
Sweet potatoes can be a hard sell to kids under 10 years old. Try sweetening the superfood with orange peel and pumpkin-pie spice, then top with a crunchy layer of corn flakes, brown sugar, and pecans. You just might win a few converts!
Ice Cream Pumpkin Pie
We've heard of picky eaters not liking pie. But ice cream pie? Not possible. To make this twist on classic pumpkin pie, scoop chocolate chip ice cream onto a cooled graham cracker crust. Then spread a layer of vanilla ice cream—punched up with canned pumpkin —over the top and garnish with chocolate curls.
Roast Turkey Breast
A Thanksgiving truth: Kids like white meat best (good luck getting them to try any other parts). Make sure there's plenty to pass with this whole turkey breast, lightly flavored with lemon pepper and Italian seasoning.
Scalloped Corn
On first look, your kids might turn up their noses at this corn casserole. With a base of corn, French onion sour cream dip, and corn muffin mix, what it lacks in appearance it more than makes up for in creamy decadence.
Cheesy Potatoes
This make-ahead potato dish is the ultimate Thanksgiving food for kids. To make it even more friendly for picky eaters, swap gruyere for cheddar or another cheese your kids like.
Crinkly Carrot Fries
If you've never bought the wisdom that french fries count as a vegetable, this recipe might change your mind. Slice carrots into 1/2-inch-wide sticks (with a crinkle cutter, if possible). Toss with olive oil and salt. Bake until crisp.
Angel-Food Cake Roll
Cranberry sauce probably won't get much love from the kids at the dinner table, but you can sneak some of the Thanksgiving staple into their meal with this spongy Angel Food Cake Roll filled with an easy cranberry curd.
Turkey and Rice
Intent on including your toddler in the holiday festivities? Set aside a portion of turkey breast, finely chop, and combine with white rice. This Thanksgiving food for kids should please even the pickiest eaters!
Turkey Amandine Casserole
Use leftover turkey to make this easy next-day casserole. Topped with toasted almonds, the dish is rich and creamy, thanks to Alfredo sauce and shredded cheese. Sliced celery and croutons add a welcome crunch.
Applesauce Cake with Caramel Sauce
Use a Mom and kid favorite—applesauce—as a base for this sweet dessert, which you might offer as a yummy alternative to pumpkin pie. Garnished with caramel sauce, whipped cream, and pecans, this cake is a guaranteed scene-stealer.
Southern Biscuits
Sop up gravy with flaky biscuits straight out of Dixie. Bake a batch ahead of time or serve while still warm from the oven. Either way, this Thanksgiving food for kids is sure to disappear quickly.
Spaghetti Squash
Kids will love how this super-healthy seasonal side looks like spaghetti. Simply shred squash into strands using a fork and flavor with an herbed butter sauce.
Frosted Pumpkin Cupcakes
Frosted pumpkin cupcakes, with pretzel sticks as stems, double as seasonal decor—at least until they start flying off the plate.