Thanksgiving

Get tips for making a family-friendly Thanksgiving meal your family will remember for years to come.

Most Recent

A Latin Thanksgiving Menu: 5 Recipes Full of Flavor
Peruvian roast turkey, anyone? Refresh your Thanksgiving dinner menu with these surprisingly simple main dish, side dish, and dessert recipes full of Latin flavor.
An Allergy-Friendly Thanksgiving Menu
We remade five holiday classics so your guests with food allergies and special diets can enjoy the big meal too. 
How to Make Ice Cream Pumpkin Pie
This crowd-pleasing make-ahead dessert is perfect for Thanksgiving. But it will also be a hit on a hot summer's day.  
13 Ways to Hack a Homemade Thanksgiving When You Have Zero Time
Serve up a delicious Thanksgiving dinner that your entire family will love—without spending hours in the kitchen.
Pumpkin Pie Smoothie
This delicious Pumpkin Pie Smoothie recipe whips together delicious autumn spices with your favorite smoothie staples.
10 Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Dishes You'll Be Grateful For
Get a head start on the biggest meal of the year by prepping and cooking ahead of time. 
Advertisement

More Thanksgiving

Pumpkin Mac 'n' Cheese
Put an autumn spin on your pasta dinner with this recipe for Pumpkin Mac 'n' Cheese. In just a few simple steps, enjoy a dish with seasonal flavors that passes the test of any choosy eaters at home.
5 Thanksgiving Dishes Kids Can Make
From scooping and seasoning to spreading and rolling, these recipes have tons of steps that kids can really do all on their own. (Just be sure to adjust and supervise based on age and ability!)
Cook Thanksgiving Dinner in Four Hours
Marshmallow Pilgrim Hat Treats
Corny Cookies
Cute Gobbler Cupcakes

Clever Fox Pumpkin Pie

Add whimsy to a traditional Thanksgiving dessert with this cute-as-pie idea. 

All Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Leftover Pot Pies
17 Ways to Use the Flavors of Fall
Your Thanksgiving Tool Kit
Holiday Slow-Cooker Recipes
Your Thanksgiving Pantry
A Moveable Feast
Thanksgiving Food for Kids: Recipes Your Family Will Love
Recipes for Thanksgiving Leftovers
Your Easiest Thanksgiving Dinner Ever
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com