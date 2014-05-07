These Edible Baby Shower Gifts Are Only a Click Away

By Christina Stanley-Salerno May 07, 2014
Credit: Courtesy of beau-coup.com
Hosting a baby shower? Let us help you make yours the tastiest party in town with these deliciously divine online finds.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Personalized Baby Shower Honey Jars

Credit: Courtesy of Beau-Coup.com

Babies are as sweet as honey, so why not send your guests away with a little reminder in a teeny, tiny jar.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Something Sweet Baby Personalized Sugar Cookie Mix

Credit: Courtesy of bellissimofavors.com

Personalized sugar cookie mixes will sweeten any baby-centered event. Select your favorite design to match the theme of your event and these will surely be a treat your guests won't soon forget.

3 of 6

Personalized Mini Cheesecakes

Credit: http://www.beau-coup.com

Craving cheesecake? Dazzle your party guests with rich and creamy mini cheesecakes wrapped in decadent Belgian chocolate. With flavors such as Bourbon Vanilla and White Chocolate raspberry swirl, these babies are sure to satisfy.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Baby Shoe Decorated Cookie

Credit: Courtesy of rollingpinproductions.com

These shoes, in a Mary Jane or T-strap design, were made for eating. Sugar cookies never looked cuter, and each one can be color-coordinated to match the theme of the shower

5 of 6

Baby Animals Personalized Hot Apple Cider

Credit: Courtesy of icandywrap.com

Mom and her guests can cozy up with a mug of something warm this winter, thanks to these delicious hot apple cider packets. Customize each cider label with the mom-to-be's name and a sweet baby animal of her choice.

6 of 6

Personalized Baby Shower Cupcake Mix

Credit: Courtesy of beau-coup.com

Mama's not the only one with something in the oven; with these fun cupcake mixes, everyone can bake a little something. Each customized package of vanilla or chocolate yields enough batter for 12 cupcakes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next