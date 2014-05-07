These Edible Baby Shower Gifts Are Only a Click Away
Personalized Baby Shower Honey Jars
Babies are as sweet as honey, so why not send your guests away with a little reminder in a teeny, tiny jar.
Something Sweet Baby Personalized Sugar Cookie Mix
Personalized sugar cookie mixes will sweeten any baby-centered event. Select your favorite design to match the theme of your event and these will surely be a treat your guests won't soon forget.
Personalized Mini Cheesecakes
Craving cheesecake? Dazzle your party guests with rich and creamy mini cheesecakes wrapped in decadent Belgian chocolate. With flavors such as Bourbon Vanilla and White Chocolate raspberry swirl, these babies are sure to satisfy.
Baby Shoe Decorated Cookie
These shoes, in a Mary Jane or T-strap design, were made for eating. Sugar cookies never looked cuter, and each one can be color-coordinated to match the theme of the shower
Baby Animals Personalized Hot Apple Cider
Mom and her guests can cozy up with a mug of something warm this winter, thanks to these delicious hot apple cider packets. Customize each cider label with the mom-to-be's name and a sweet baby animal of her choice.
Personalized Baby Shower Cupcake Mix
Mama's not the only one with something in the oven; with these fun cupcake mixes, everyone can bake a little something. Each customized package of vanilla or chocolate yields enough batter for 12 cupcakes.