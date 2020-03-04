Other Special Occasions

Little Chick Thumbprint Cookies
4 Treats to Make With Your Extra Easter Candy
We have a candy crush and the Easter Bunny agrees. These are the prettiest, easiest, and most Instagrammable Easter treats ever!
Sweet Apple Latkes: A Fun Twist on a Classic Holiday Dish
Make traditional potato pancakes one night, but then surprise the kids with dessert for dinner at your next Hanukkah candle-lighting.
3 Crafts for Eid al-Adha
This September, nearly 1.6 billion people will celebrate Eid al-Adha. Crafter Manal Aman, founder of the blog Hello Holy Days!, shares three ways to connect with the Muslim tradition.
Watermelon Granita
This yummy frozen treat tastes like summer!
4th of July Dessert Recipes
Take the liberty of chilling out this Fourth of July with one of these red, white and blue treats.