Other Special Occasions

These adorable goodies will make any kid feel special, no matter the time of year.

Most Recent

Little Chick Thumbprint Cookies
We have a candy crush and the Easter Bunny agrees. This recipe is the prettiest, easiest, and most Instagrammable Easter treat ever!
4 Treats to Make With Your Extra Easter Candy
We have a candy crush and the Easter Bunny agrees. These are the prettiest, easiest, and most Instagrammable Easter treats ever!
Sweet Apple Latkes: A Fun Twist on a Classic Holiday Dish
Make traditional potato pancakes one night, but then surprise the kids with dessert for dinner at your next Hanukkah candle-lighting. 
3 Crafts for Eid al-Adha
This September, nearly 1.6 billion people will celebrate Eid al-Adha. Crafter Manal Aman, founder of the blog Hello Holy Days!, shares three ways to connect with the Muslim tradition.
Watermelon Granita
This yummy frozen treat tastes like summer!
4th of July Dessert Recipes
Take the liberty of chilling out this Fourth of July with one of these red, white and blue treats.
Advertisement

More Other Special Occasions

3 Edible Gifts for Mother's Day
Hey, Dads! Round up your crew and whip up one (or all) of these treats Mom will love on her special day. Then prepare for lots of XOXOs!
Easter Popcorn
This yummy snack mix has a charming pastel look for Easter, using popcorn, pretzels, melted white chocolate, and M&Ms. Everyone will want to grab a handful—or three!
April Fools Dough-Nots
3 Sweet Treats Made with Matzo
How to Host an Easter Buffet: Recipes & Tips
4 Sweet Treats Made with Peeps

6 Ways to Celebrate Mardi Gras With Kids

You don't have to go full-on Bourbon Street revelry to have some Mardi Gras fun. Here are six family-friendly ways to bring the party to your own home.

All Other Special Occasions

4 Naturally Pink Treats for Valentine's Day
How to Make Bacon & Cheese Fondue
5 Grown-Up Treats Inspired by Kids' Favorite Snacks
How to Make a Pixel Cake
How to Make a Candy Cake
How to Make a Galaxy Cake
How to Make a Pretzel Cake
Inchworm Cupcakes
Huggable Bugs Cupcakes
Rodeo Roundup Boot Cake
Fish Cake
4th of July Food Ideas for a Patriotic Potluck
6 Delicious (and Easy!) Leftover Ham Recipes
Dessert for Breakfast
How to Make Heart-Shaped Eggs
Everything Bagel Strata: Celebrate Mom with Breakfast
18 Festive Hanukkah Crafts and Recipes for Kids
Sweet Talk: Valentine's Day Treats
Mother's Day Breakfasts Kids Can Actually Make
Kid-Friendly Cinco de Mayo Recipes
Healthy Green St. Patrick's Day Snacks
Heart-Shaped Foods for Valentine's Day
Holiday Cookies for Everyone on Your List
A Colorful Feast for Hanukkah's Festival of Lights
These Edible Baby Shower Gifts Are Only a Click Away
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com